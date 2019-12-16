Reidsville’s defense found a way to contain Northeastern’s highly-touted playmakers — while the Rams offense finally cracked the Eagles solid defensive code — leading to two trips to the end zone which resulted in a 14-0 shutout win to earn the 2019 2A state football championship at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem Saturday evening.
This marked Reidsville’s fourth-consecutive trip to the title game, and for the second-consecutive year, the Rams defeated Northeastern in the rematch of the 2018 championship.
Reidsville has emerged victorious in three out of the last four overall title games, and won a total of 21 state crowns — the most of any program in the state of North Carolina. The Rams combined record over the last four years is an astounding 62-2, while the defense posted 28 shutouts during that four-year span.
For the majority of the first quarter, it was a tough row to hoe for the Reidsville offense going up against a tough, fast and strong Eagles defense.
Northeastern had two drives that ate up most of the clock, and the Eagles defense forced RHS to punt on their opening possession. But when the Rams got the ball back, head coach Jimmy Teague elected to roll the dice on a fourth-and-1 and put the ball in senior Lionel Long’s strong and capable hands to convert and set up a first and 10 on the Northeastern 35 yard line.
On the next play from scrimmage, quarterback Kyle Pinnix connected with wide receiver Breon Pass, who broke free for a 34 yard gain that ended up at the 1-yard line. Long would punch it into the end zone for a touchdown on the following play to give his team a 7-0 lead after the Anthony Franson extra point with 1:38 to go in the opening period.
After Reidsville’s defense forced the Eagles to punt on their first two possessions of the second quarter, Pass set the Rams up in the red zone once again after racing 53 yards on an end around with under two minutes to play in the half. On the next play from scrimmage, Pinnix elected to keep it himself, slipping a tackle on the corner, then jetting down the sideline to score from 19 yards out which put RHS up 14-0 following the P.A.T. for a two possession lead at the half.
Trailing 14-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles strung together a 13-play time consuming drive that took them all the way to the Rams 4 yard line. But rather than settle for a field goal, Northeastern went for it, and the ensuing pass to the end zone was off the mark as Reidsville’s Auldon Edwards put the pads on the receiver to ensure the drive would stall. As it turned out, it was the only time the Eagles reached the red zone the entire game.
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Northeastern made one last-ditch attempt to try and make it a one possession game with a double-pass flea-flicker, but the tactic backfired as Rams junior Jaden Robinson got the jump on the ball for the interception to give Reidsville the ball back with 2:55 remaining in the game. The Eagles had no timeouts, which basically allowed RHS to run out the clock and secure the win.
Teague said a great deal of credit for the unprecedented success over the course of the last few years goes to the Rams defense, a unit that shut out their ninth opponent of the year on North Carolina’s biggest stage with a title on the line.
All season long, Northeastern’s bread-and-butter has consisted of utilizing a bruising rushing attack to pummel opponents, but the Eagles managed just 101 yards 31 carries as a result of the Rams shutdown defense. Over the last four seasons, Reidsville has shutout 28 teams en route to championship game appearances.
“It’s always our goal to stop the run first. They’re a power-running football team and we knew that. We knew it was going to be a challenge for our guys — we answered the challenge. I don’t think we could have played any better defensively,” Teague said.
Long, the Rams workhorse running back, kept the chains moving on key scoring drives, and was later unanimously named the MVP.
He picked up 162 yards rushing on 31 attempts and closed out his senior season with 1,747 yards rushing and scored 34 touchdowns.
Pass was tapped as the Most Valuable Player on offense as he finished with 99 yards of total offense while setting up both of the Rams scores. Over the course of the season, he had 851 yards receiving and scored a total of 19 TDs between special teams and as a wide out.
Senior linebacker Jiheem Hooper, the defensive MVP, led the way with 11 tackles in the championship game and was the Rams leading tackler over the course of the 2019 season with 117 takedowns.
Pinnix was 8 of 17 for 111 yards in the title game. He amassed 3,226 total passing yards over the course of the season.
He not only tied a single season RHS passing record with 45 touchdowns, one he shares with former QB Kendon Doe, who played his last game in 2004, but he also broke his predecessor’s career TD record of 70. Pinnix set the new career mark with 82 career touchdowns to date, and considering he still has his senior season in front of him, it’s possible he could put up career numbers that may never be equaled at Reidsville.
The Rams, who are losing 13 seniors from this seasons team, definitely have some holes to fill in 2020, especially on the offensive and defensive line, but considering they have players the caliber of Mid-State 2A All-Conference players Pinnix, Pass, Ki Rankin, Orion Johnson and Keyan Allen — Reidsville won’t be rebuilding next season, but once again reloading.
Scoring Summary
Reidsville 7 0 0 0 – 14
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 – 0
R – Lionel Long runs for 1-yard touchdown (Anthony Franson kick) 7-0, 1:38. 1st
R – Pinnix 19 yard run for a touchdown (Franson kick) 14-0, 1:44. 2nd
Reidsville Championship Appearances
1930 Reidsville 20, Apex 7
1931 Reidsville 6, Apex 0
1932 Reidsville 32, Elizabeth City 12
1934 Edenton 6, Reidsville 0
1937 Reidsville 19, Hamlett 6
1939 Reidsville 18, Hamlett 0
1940 Reidsville 14, Elizabeth City 12
1943 Reidsville 6, Laurinburg 6
1944 Laurinburg 6 Reidsville 6*
1945 Reidsville 27, Laurinburg 0
1949 Henderson 20, Reidsville 14
1950 Reidsville 26, Henderson 0
1951 Lumberton 18, Reidsville 13
1954 Reidsville 20, Graham 6
1963 Reidsville 0, Brevard 0*
1969 Reidsville 35, Mt. Airy 12
1970 Reidsville 10, Pisgah 7
2002 Reidsville 34, Bandys 14
2003 Reidsville 68, Bandys 12
2005 Shelby 26, Reidsville 18
2007 Reidsville 28, Shelby 20
2008 Reidsville 24, E. Lincoln 7
2009 Reidsville 28, Newton-Conover 6
2016 Reidsville 58, Edenton Holmes 12
2017 Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Reidsville 28 — Overtime
2018 Reidsville 31, Northeastern 28
2019 Reidsville 14, Northeastern 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.