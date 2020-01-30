BURLINGTON — Reidsville’s dynamic back court duo of Auldon Edwards and Breon Pass came as advertised, scoring a combined total of 54 points, to lead the way in the Rams 74-55 Mid-State 2A Conference win over Cummings Wednesday night.
RHS started strong, nearly doubling the Cavaliers point total out of the gate to take a 22-14 lead heading into the in second quarter. But Cummings closed the gap as the game wore on, cutting the Rams lead to 40-27 at the half.
And even though the Cavs made progress, cutting the RHS advantage to 55-43 by the end of the third quarter, they never could get it under 10 as the Rams outscored Cummings 19-12 in the fourth period to clinch the win.
Edwards had a game-high 30 points and Pass added 24 to lead the Rams charge to victory lane.
Productive shooting from the free throw line by Reidsville proved to be a key in the victory. Edwards was 16 of 20 at the charity stripe while Pass was equally as productive, knocking down 12 of 15 shots from the line.
Devin Satterfield led the Cavaliers with 17 and Dylantae James added 10 more.
As Reidsville closes out a busy month of January, where they have played 13 games in 31 days, the Rams seem to be peaking at the right time, winning their last 10 in a row with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Undefeated at 6-0 in league play and 14-2 overall, Reidsville is in prime position to not only clinch the Mid-State 2A regular season title, but also potentially claim the Rockingham County championship if they can close out two more rivalry wins versus Morehead on Feb. 5 followed by the last county game versus McMichael Feb. 8.
The Rams won the first half of the round-robin rivalry games on the road versus the Phoenix and Panthers in addition to sweeping Rockingham along the way.
Everything is on the table for the taking, but it appears Carrboro may have something to say about the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title.
Currently 7-1 in league play, the Jaguars gave the Rams all they could handle in a 102-94 shootout on Jan. 10.
Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said even though he is pleased with the fact the Rams have shown the ability to score over 90-plus on four occasions, he said the defense will ultimately tell the tale down the stretch.
“We just need to stay together as a family. We are winning games and starting to see the kind of team we are. We can score the ball, but we can’t allow teams to score more than 90 to continue to win games. If we can get the rebounding down, I think we will be okay,” Ross said last week.
Just eight regular season games remain prior to the beginning of the Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament which will be held at Cummings the week following the finale on Feb. 13.
Reidsville will be back in action with a home game versus Carrboro (7-1, 11-7) next Tuesday.
