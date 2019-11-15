No. 2 Reidsville 57
No. 15 Forbush 0
Community Stadium
Reidsville
Why the Rams won
RHS had great field position virtually all night because their defense consistently kept the Falcons rushing game moving in the wrong direction for the majority of the first half. Meanwhile, short punts and miscues by Forbush, namely, deep in their own territory, led to short field’s that the high-powered Rams offense took advantage of for the majority of the night.
Why the Falcons lost
Forbush didn’t gain a single first down in the opening period, and their passing game was virtually non-existent as Reidsville continually put the pressure on the Falcons. Forbush had 53 rushing yards and were 1 for 6 passing for 9 yards. The Rams, by comparison, had 203 on the ground and quarterback Kyle Pinnix was a perfect 6 for 6 and had 186 yards passing.
Stars
Reidsville — Running back Lionel Long had four first half rushing TD's. The big man kept the pile moving for extra yards consistently in the opening two quarters. In addition, senior receiver Auldon Edwards pulled in three of Pinnix's throws for 113 yards including one for a score.
The big play
Pinnix hooked up on a scoring-strike over the top to Breon Pass for a touchdown with 4:07 to go in the first quarter. Following the P.A.T., the Rams had increased the lead to 22-0 and it became clear this one was headed for a running clock situation.
Three things we learned
1. Thursday’s game marked the first time the Rams have ever played Forbush in any sport.
2. Pinnix is closing in on a single season passing record. He has thrown 40 touchdowns so far this season and is right on the heels of former QB Kendon Doe with 45.
3. If Reidsville wins in the second round next Friday, that will mark head coach Jimmy Teague’s 300th career victory. He is 64-17 in post season games and his all-time high school record in his 31 year head coaching career is 340-118. This includes previous head coaching stints at Eastern Alamance (1984-1988), Charlotte Garinger (1989-1991) and George Washington (2010-2011). This is Teague’s second stint at Reidsville. He first coached the Rams from 1992 to 2008. Teague returned in 2012 and has remained at the helm to this day.
What they’re saying
“We got the guys going in the right direction after the East Surry game. (RHS suffered their only loss to the Cardinals 55-49 on Sept. 27) The guys really bought in on what we are trying to do since then and it’s just going to get tougher down the road. All the pretenders are gone from here on out.”
—Teague
Long said a big part of his success on the night was because of the dominant performance of the offensive line, and once he found his lanes, he was able to keep the pile moving forward. Several of his scores were due to second effort on his part by refusing to go down.
“This is a fun time to be playing. You work all year to get right here. All the stuff you do in the weight room in January, you always wait for these playoffs. It’s a fun time to be playing and we get to play another week.” —Teague
Records
Falcons: 7-5.
Rams: 11-1.
Up next
Reidsville plays No. 7 Newton_Conover who defeated No. 10 Thomasville 28-18 in their first round game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Community Stadium.
Scoring summary
Reidsville 29 14 14 0 – 57
Forbush 0 0 0 0 – 0
R – Lionel Long runs 3 yards for a touchdown (Anthony Franson kick), 1st – 7-0, 9:00
R – Long runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Jaden Robinson throws pass to Stevian Harrison for 2-point conversion, 1st – 15-0, 6:24
R – Kyle Pinnix throws 36 yard pass to Breon Pass for a touchdown (Franson kick), 1st – 22-0, 4:07
R — Long runs 13 yards for a touchdown (Franson kick), 29-0, 2:12, 1st
R — Long runs 32 yards for a touchdown (Franson kick),36-0, 11:11, 2nd
R – Pinnix runs for 16 yard touchdown (Franson kick), 43-0, 7:41, 2nd
R – Pinnix throws 72 yard touchdown pass to Auldon Edwards (Franson kick), 50-0, 7:42, 3rd
R – Stevian Harrison runs a 1 yard touchdown (Franson kick), 57-0, 2:01, 3rd
