Reidsville junior receiver Breon Pass shakes a would-be tackler in the Rams dominant 75-0 win over Mid-State 2A Conference foe Graham on Friday night at Community Stadium. Pass scored three touchdowns on the night.

 DOUG ANDERSON / DSAP PHOTOGRAPHY

No. 2 Reidsville 75, Graham 0

Community Stadium

Why the Rams won

Too many weapons on offense, and a defense that smelled blood from the opening gun, gave a Graham team that didn’t even belong on the field, yet another wake up call.

Why the Red Devils lost

Graham is winless for a reason, and after the Rams put up three scores in the opening period, everyone knew the running clock was coming.

Stars

Reidsville — Wide receiver Breon Pass had three touchdowns and running back Lionel Long added two more rushing.

The big play

Pick your poison on a night where nine different people put scores on the board including the point after touchdowns.

Three things we learned

1. Reidsville quarterback Kyle Pinnix is like a fine wine. He gets better with age. He rarely makes mistakes, which was evident on a night where he connected on 6 of 7 passing attempts for 118 yards and three touchdowns to teammate Breon Pass.

2. When the Rams have both the run and the passing game going, it’s usually a long night for the opposition. Running back Lionel Long is a punishing back as was clear after amassing 134 yards on the ground and scoring three touchdowns.

3. Reidsville’s defense often gets overlooked due to the lofty stats the offense puts on the board, but the D’s fourth shutout of the season is what makes the engine go, so says Rams head coach Jimmy Teague. Reidsville held the Red Devils to just 61 total yards of offense.

Records

Red Devils: (0-3, 0-10).

Rams: (2-0, 8-1).

Up next

Graham: Bye, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Reidsville: at Cummings, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

GHS   0  0   0  0 – 0

RHS 21 34 20 0 – 75

R — Breon Pass 8 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Jiheem Hooper pass from B. Pass), 9:33 first quarter

R — B. Pass 37 pass from Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 6:12 first quarter

R — Lionel Long 32 run (run failed), 3:44 first quarter

R — B. Pass 31 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 10:22 second quarter

R — Long 8 run (Franson kick), 8:59 second quarter

R — Stevian Harrison 3 run (kick failed), 7:15 second quarter

R — Tamir Johnson 22 interception return (Franson kick), 6:10 second quarter

R — Cam Peoples 35 run (Franson kick), 2:02 second quarter

R — Long 55 run (Franson kick), 10:31 third quarter

R — Colby Johnson 37 interception return (Franson kick), 8:21 third quarter

R — Javon Burton 1 run (kick failed), 5:45 third quarter

