No. 2 seed Reidsville’s first round 2A NCHSAA football playoff game versus No. 15 seed Forbush, which was initially scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, has been moved up to Thursday due to the threat of poor weather conditions.
The Rams will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Community Stadium.
