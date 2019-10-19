No. 2 Reidsville 50
Carrboro 0
Community Stadium
Reidsville
Why the Rams won
RHS had too many weapons and a potent rushing and passing attack that wore Carrboro down.
Why Jaguars lost
As usual, the Rams defense played light’s out as they forced the fourth shutout win of the 2019 season and the Jaguars defense couldn’t get stops in key situations.
Rams Stars
• Quarterback Kyle Pinnix was 9 of 15 passing for 260 yards and threw three touchdowns.
• Running back Lionel Long had 91 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns.
• Wide receiver Demontez Canada hauled in three receptions for 132 yards.
The big play
Long broke free for a 52 yard touchdown run to close out the first quarter and bump the lead to 21-0.
Three things we learned
1. The Mid-State 2A Conference is a lot tougher this season as compared with years past with three teams currently above .500. Reidsville, Bartlett Yancey and Carrboro have probably already done enough to lock up playoff bids with just three regular season games remaining.
2. If Reidsville wins out, they will be the outright Mid-State 2A Conference regular season champions since Bartlett Yancey lost to previously winless Cummings. BY is likely kicking themselves for the inexplicable 13-0 loss to Cummings (1-0, 1-7) on Oct. 11.
3. Despite the Mid-State 2A Conference appearing stronger on paper, the Rams still appear to be head and shoulders above the rest and are odds on favorites to win the regular season title.
Records
Carrboro: 1-1, 5-2.
Reidsville: 1-0, 7-1.
Up next
Jaguars: versus Cummings, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Rams: versus Graham, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Reidsville 21 16 7 6 – 50
Carrboro 0 0 0 0 – 0
R – Seth Jeffries 6 pass from quarterback Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 8:09 first quarter
R – Lionel Long 46 pass from Pinnix (Colby Johnson pass from Breon Pass), 4:55 first quarter
R – Long 52 run (kick failed), 2:41 first quarter
R – Demontez Canada 79 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 5:51 second quarter
R – Carrboro runner tackled in end zone by Jiheem Hooper, 2:24 second quarter
R – Colby Johnson 33 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 2:11 second quarter
R – Long 3 run (Franson kick), 9:40 third quarter
R – Stevian Harrison 10 run (kick failed), 9:45 fourth quarter
