Reidsville couldn’t seem to miss from beyond the arc early on, which set the tone for what turned into an impressive 79-61 win over Whiteville in the second round of the 2020 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday night.
The Rams were raining three pointers to get things started as Auldon Edwards, Breon Pass and Stevian Harrison all knocked down triples. Then, following a Wolfpack timeout to try and stop the bleeding, Reidsville’s KJ Allen scored on a stop-and-pop to give RHS a 16-8 lead with under three minutes to play in the first quarter.
Whiteville didn’t get many good looks due to the Rams stellar defensive play, and when they did, shots weren’t going down initially. If not for a trio of 3-point baskets by Wendell Smith, Ty Moss and Ervin Moore – the game could have really gotten away from the Pack as RHS closed out the opening frame with a 20-11 advantage.
As hot as Reidsville was from the outside in the first, they were even more effective on the run in the second.
To get things rolling Edwards was fouled on a 3-point bucket, which turned into a rare 4-point play after he knocked down the free throw, then additional and-one’s by Yoshua Courts and Harrison, helped bump the lead to 26 points as Reidsville went to the locker room with a 48-23 lead the half.
The pace slowed considerably in the third quarter — and the Wolfpack did a much better job of not only defending better, but matching them 14 to 14 in the scoring column. Only problem was, they were still down 62-37 and it still felt like the game was all but over.
Whiteville flipped the script in the final frame however, as their full-court press resulted in three-consecutive turnovers that turned into points. The Pack was able to get the lead down to 11 points, but after a timeout, the Rams made adjustments and put together another late run to lock down the win.
Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said stopping Whiteville’s talented trio of guards was a key factor in the victory.
“We watched a lot of film on them and we knew they were a team that liked to slash to the basket, so we figured out the best type of zone and it worked pretty good for us,” Ross said.
Pass led Reidsville with 21 points, which included four 3-point baskets, in addition to knocking down 4 of 5 free throws. He also had 10 assists, 9 rebounds and 7 steals.
Both Harrison and Marshall each added 16 points and Edwards netted 13 in addition to being a difference-maker on the boards with 8. The Rams as a team, were solid from the line as well, knocking down 20 of 25.
The victory over Whiteville was the 22nd consecutive for the No. 4 seed Rams.
Smith led the Wolfpack with 16 as Moss and Moore each contributed 12 points. Both Moss and Moore had a pair of three pointers on the night as well.
Whiteville head coach Jerry Singletary said although his team was down for the majority of the game, he knew they would never give up.
“We just fought, like we have done all year. Nothing has changed from what we have done all year. Early, we got ourselves in foul trouble and didn’t rebound effectively. We got ourselves in situations and they hit us a couple of times in transition to put us in the hole, but I love this team. My seniors, they led us the right way. And even though we didn’t win, I just can’t say enough about them. So that is the way they led this team and that is the brotherhood,” said Singletary.
Up next: Reidsville (25-2) will host No. 12 seed Hertford County (23-5) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The Bears advanced to take on the Rams following a 72-69 win over Randleman Thursday.
Ross says home sweet home sounds good to him and his team, especially considering RHS lost the previous two years in the third round.
“The last two years, we’ve had to go on the road in the third round. For myself and my kids, we are super excited to able to play in front of our home crowd and maybe this year, be able to push it over the hump.”
BOX SCORE
R 20 28 14 17 79
W 11 12 14 24 61
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.