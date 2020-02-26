After being in control for the entire first half, Bartlett Yancey outscored Reidsville 25-14 in the third quarter to cut a formidable 17-point lead all the way down to two possessions. But ultimately, it turned into a wakeup call for the Rams, as they collectively buckled down in the final frame to preserve a 74-62 win over the Buccaneers in the in the first round of the 2020 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
Reidsville came out of the gate strong, sprinting to a 21-14 first quarter lead — and thanks to a strong first quarter by senior guard Auldon Edwards, who scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, RHS closed out the second quarter with a 40-23 advantage.
Coming out of the locker room, it was a different matter however, as a few boisterous fans contention of calls and altercations on the hard wood, forced officials to stop the game briefly to try and calm the tensions in the heated, long-time rivalry.
Those distractions seemed to affect the Rams play negatively on the court for a stretch, as BY cut the big lead to 54-48 by the end of the third frame.
But eventually, Reidsville got back to basics, as they marched on to outscore the Bucs 18-15 in the fourth quarter in addition to making some big stops to preserve the victory.
“We are fortunate to get the win. We were actually up maybe 17 or 18 points, and then we kind of lost our composure a little bit down the stretch. We let some of their fans get to us a little bit, but we regained it late in the fourth quarter. We made some big free throws to help us lock down the win,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
In addition to Edwards scoring 26, Pass added 16 points, which included shooting a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line. Also, Carter Wilson and Stevian Harrison each added 10 points to complete a balanced scoring night.
Ricky Lipscomb led the way offensively for BY with 16, Khalil Clay had 10 and Jacob Scales chipped in 9 points.
RHS swept the Buccaneers in both regular season games. They were victorious of 94-60 on Jan. 25 and again 65-58 on Feb. 13.
Up Next: The No. 4 seed Rams (24-2) host No. 13 Whiteville (16-6) Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Wolfpack earned their spot in the second round courtesy of a 77-68 victory over Fairmont in their first round game.
Wolfpack Snap Shot
Like Reidsville, Whiteville does not bring a lot of height to the table, but inside is where their inside game is where the Wolfpack thrives. They aren't a great 3-point shooting team, but driving to the basket combined with their strength on the offensive boards, those have been keys to Whiteville's success throughout the 2019-2020 season to date.
Their trio of guards — Wendell Smith, Ervin Moore and Zion Wilson have established a reputation as being effective as penetrating scores.
Smith is probably the key for Whiteville. When he gets in the lane, he finds a way to get shots up or create opportunities for teammates. Moore does his best work in transition while the Wolfpack's best all-around player is Ty Moss in addition to Antonio McFadden, who is the primary post presence for the Pack.
Another Notable Point: much like Reidsville, several Whiteville players also played football this past season.
The entire Wolfpack starting five also played on the gridiron, so contact is not an issue, so expect a physical game. Drives to the basket created 40 free throw opportunities in Whiteville’s first round win over Fairmont.
Ross said he knows the Rams face a formidable foe Thursday night, but he says his guys will be prepared.
“I told my guys before and after the game, it doesn’t matter if you win by 50 points or if you win by one. The key is just win. We had the game under control. Like I said earlier, we lost our composure a little bit, but I think the guys got the message down there in the locker room. In a 32 minute game, in the fourth quarter, you’ve got to finish strong . . . we understand that anybody can get beat on any given night because basketball is that type of sport, but we are focused. We are going to regroup tomorrow and be ready for Whiteville on Thursday,” said Ross.
BOX SCORE
R 21 19 14 18 72
B 14 9 25 15 63
