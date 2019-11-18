Reidsville football fans are likely salivating at the opportunity to watch this Friday’s historic rematch with Newton-Conover, a team the Rams defeated 28-6 in the 2009 2A NCHSAA state championship on Dec. 12, 2009.
Its two completely different teams of course, but an interesting fact nonetheless, and you can bet Red Devils coaches and fans still remember the sting of the loss nearly a decade later.
Newton-Conover at a glance
The No. 7 Red Devils punched their ticket after knocking off No. 10 Thomasville 28-18 last Friday.
Newton-Conover struck early and put Thomasville in a 14-0 first quarter hole, and that’s probably the plan the Red Devils hope to bring to Community Stadium in this week’s second round game.
Thomasville head coach Doug Robertson said he was impressed with Newton-Conover’s offensive line and that should indicate Reidsville’s highly touted defense has a tough assignment this week.
The Red Devils had success rushing the football, something Reidsville didn’t have to worry about last week in their dominant win over Forbush.
On two different occasions Newton-Conover’s offense stepped up converting on third and long situations to keep the chains moving and burn clock.
On the third play from scrimmage, Red Devils quarterback Justice Craig connected with receiver Brandon Johnson over the middle for what turned into a 70-yard touchdown.
On Newton-Conover’s next possession, the offense put together an impressive 99 yard scoring drive which included a third-and-16 conversion. That drive culminated with an Allen Wilfong 1-yard run for a touchdown which extended the lead to 14-0 following the P.A.T. in the final seconds of the opening period.
Thomasville would make a game of it and cut the lead to 21-12 by halftime, but the Red Devils defense battened down the hatches in the second half, allowing just one more score while the offense tacked on another TD to seal the victory.
Newton-Conover closed out the 2019 regular season with a third place 5-2 finish in the tough South Fork 2A Conference.
Currently 8-4 overall, the Red Devils seem to be peaking after winning two-straight games. Their previous loss was a 29-28 double overtime slugfest to Maiden, and that probably tells you a couple of things — Newton-Conover won’t back down, and certainly won’t quit.
Rams on the rise
No. 2 seed Reidsville (11-1) earned their spot in the rematch after a dominant 57-0 over No. 15 Forbush last Thursday.
The Rams had great field position virtually all night because their defense consistently kept the Falcons rushing game moving in the wrong direction for the majority of the first half. Punts and miscues by Forbush, deep in their own territory, led to short field’s that the high-powered Reidsville offense took advantage of.
Forbush didn’t gain a single first down in the opening period, and their passing game was all but non-existent as the Rams continually put the pressure on the Falcons. Forbush had minus 16 rushing yards in the first half as compared to 130 yards on the ground and 114 passing by RHS.
Reidsville running back Lionel Long had four first half rushing touchdowns and he proved tough to bring down as he consistently kept the pile moving for extra yards. In addition, junior quarterback Kyle Pinnix was a perfect 6 for 6 for 186 yards passing.
Reidsville wide receiver Auldon Edwards didn’t have many touches, but he made the most of his three on the night, generating 113 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Teague and Pinnix chasing history
Along with the opportunity to advance to the third round, Friday night’s game may have some historic ramifications.
Pinnix is closing in on a single season passing record. He has thrown 40 touchdowns so far this season and is right on the heels of former QB Kendon Doe with 45.
If Reidsville wins in the second round, that will mark head coach Jimmy Teague’s 300th career victory. He is 64-17 in post season games and his all-time high school record in his 31 year head coaching career is 340-118. This includes previous head coaching stints at Eastern Alamance (1984-1988), Charlotte Garinger (1989-1991) and George Washington (2010-2011). This is Teague’s second stint at Reidsville. He first coached the Rams from 1992 to 2008. Teague returned in 2012 and has remained at the helm to this day.
