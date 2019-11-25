It will be another familiar foe for No. 2 seed Reidsville this week when No. 3 Brevard comes to town this Friday night for a third round 2A NCHSAA playoff game.
The Blue Devils will likely have revenge in mind after losing 24-21 to the Rams in the semi-finals on Dec. 7, 2018.
Following a 20 yard touchdown run by Brevard junior Isaiah Rathbone, the Blue Devils had Reidsville in a 21-10 hole with 5:28 to go in the third quarter, but the Rams came up with some late game heroics to turn the tide and earn a hard-fought 24-21 come-from-behind victory, earning a trip to the programs third-consecutive NCHSAA state championship game last season.
Although many on Brevard’s roster and coaching staff certainly remember that game, this is a completely different Blue Devil team. Brevard lost 21 seniors from last season’s 11-4 squad, so the Blue Devils had some holes to fill, but have done so effectively.
Brevard (11-2) is averaging 29 points per game offensively and the Blue Devil defense has held the opposition to 10.5 on average while posting three shutouts. Their only loses were a 12-7 loss to Pisgah on Nov. 8 and a 22-13 affair to Mountain Heritage in the season opener.
The Blue Devils earned their spot to take on the Rams after handling No. 6 seed Chase 48-21 in the second round on Nov. 22.
Likewise, the Rams were impressive in their 49-13 win over Newton-Conover in their second round game.
Reidsville has put up 684 points on the board to date and the defense has been stellar with the exception of a 55-49 loss to East Surry on Sept. 27. The Rams defense has posted eight shutouts over the course of the season.
RHS head coach Jimmy Teague told his players after the Newton-Conover game, if they keep playing like that, the Rams are going to be awfully tough to beat.
“We said last week that the pretenders are gone. Our football team — if we play like this, we’ve got a chance again, we really do.”
In last week’s win, the Rams were equally effective with the run and the pass as they generated 431 yards of total offense while the defense held Newton-Conover to 140 total.
Thanksgiving week has been pretty good to the Rams over the last several years and Teague says it’s a week his team always looks forward to.
“The one week every year where it’s all about food and football is Thanksgiving and that weekend we get to play again. What a great atmosphere it will be — a lot of people will be home that don’t get to see us play much when they come back to see their family, so it’s a real family thing and you get to see a lot of your old friends too,” the coach said.
Reidsville’s third round game versus Brevard kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Community Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.