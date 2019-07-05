Reidsville’s highly touted football program is currently in the process of getting a high-quality makeover to the facilities.
Part of what initiated the upgrade is that Reidsville Senior High School is in the process of putting in a machining lab within the building that also houses the coach’s office, meeting and locker rooms.
To make up for the space the football team will lose with the addition of the machine lab, the JV and varsity locker rooms will be consolidated into one space and the coaches offices will moved to different classrooms in the building.
The renovation will install new flooring and add fresh paint to the entire facility. New lockers will be installed as well which will be similar to the one’s that many top Division I college and professional teams use.
In addition to the lockers, a new coach’s office and meeting rooms are in the works as well.
“We are trying to make sure coach Teague has the same amount of space that he has right now. It’s just going to be in different areas to make up for the space, so I think he is real excited about it. It’s not every day that you get to remodel your athletic area. He seems to be real excited about this – there is a particular locker that he wants to get and we want to try to do everything we can to make sure he gets that,” said Dr. Sonja Parks, the assistant superintendent of operations & logistics for Rockingham County.
The first phase of demolition began last week, and Teague said it’s going to be a major upgrade.
“It’s going to be nice. The players are really excited because it will be like getting brand new facilities,” Teague said.