Spectators shut out from the gymnasium will have a chance to listen to the final moments of Tuesday's suspended playoff action tonight, as Reidsville travels back to Creedmoor to play out the final 19 seconds of Tuesday’s suspended 2A playoff quarterfinal against South Granville.
While the NCHSAA has ruled that fans and spectators will not be allowed into the South Granville gymnasium for the re-start, Reidsville Radio Network will have radio coverage this evening of the final moments of the 72-66 contest.
Allan Kelley and Blake Kelly will have the call from Creedmoor, with a pre-game coverage starting at 5:40 p.m.
Reidsville will retain possession at half court when the game resumes at 6 p.m. with 19.1 seconds remaining on the clock.
To listen in, fans are encouraged to download the Reidsville Sports Radio app on their smart phone or tablet.
The remaining seconds can also be heard on http://reidsvilleradio.com.
For more coverage following the wrap-up of tonight’s game, visit RockinghamNow.
