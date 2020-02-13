The Reidsville basketball team wrapped up their regular season home stand on a high and mighty note as they earned an impressive 89-57 Mid-State 2A Conference win over Durham School of the Arts Wednesday night.
Home has been oh so sweet for the Rams so far this season, a team that ended their Senior Night playing the team’s best basketball as they locked down their 16th-consecutive victory while DSA dropped their fourth in a row.
“Home court has been huge for us this year. Our crowd has been out of this world – they just give us energy. We love playing at home,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
RHS set the tone early as senior Auldon Edwards drained a 3-pointer on the Rams first possession, then on the next trip down the floor, Jacob Marshall scored on a shot in the low post. Moments later, Jiheem Hooper got on the board with a put-back to give the Rams a 7-0 lead to begin the first quarter.
Josh Pope finally broke the DSA drought with a jumper near the 5:33 mark, but Levar Strange and Marshall scored on back-to-back possessions to extend the Reidsville advantage to 11-3.
The Bulldogs put together an impressive counter-run, which culminated with a Michael Johnson floater in the lane to cut it to 18-15, but Carter Wilson’s triple on the next trip down put RHS back on top 21-15 to close out the opening frame.
Reidsville continued to build a cushion beginning with another score in the paint by Marshall on the Rams first possession of the second period, then a trio of 3-pointers — two by Wilson and another by Breon Pass, helped RHS extend the lead to 44-28 to close out the half.
Heading down the stretch, Edwards put the Rams up by 20 courtesy of three-consecutive scores. Beginning with a breakaway dunk, a 3-ball, then another transition score he put Reidsville in the driver’s seat with a 52-32 advantage in the opening minutes of the third period. Edwards’ hot streak continued with another stop-and-pop for a triple, then Wilson drained a 3-point bucket of his own, followed by a penetration layup to give the Rams a 67-45 lead to close out the third quarter.
Everything was clicking in the fourth period as the Rams transition game and outside shooting continued to shine as the lead grew to as many as 37 at its apex which allowed Reidsville to put the game on ice.
Pass led the charge offensively with a game-high 26 points. Both Edwards and Wilson each knocked down four 3-pointers. Edwards had 20 and Wilson netted 14 while Marshall was a force in the post adding 10 more points.
Jacob Wade led the Bulldogs with 16, Isajah Deburgo had 15 and Justin Glover chipped in 10 to pace Durham offensively.
Ross said seniors Edwards, Marshall, Strange, Jiheem Hooper, Kenneth Allen and Lionel Long set a high bar no matter what selfless role they sometimes have to play.
“Our seniors have been everything for us. They have been a part of our building a program and we think our program is heading in the right direction. We are going to miss our seniors. Night in and night out, they have been a vital part of what we’ve been trying to accomplish and without them, we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” the coach said.
Courtesy of the Rams combined 5-0 record versus Rockingham, Morehead and McMichael this season, Reidsville secured the Rockingham County championship in addition to claiming the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title.
Ross said those were just two of the goals his team had entering the season which were set by his mentor and friend, former head coach Curtis Pass, prior to his untimely death last summer.
Ross said Pass is never far from his thoughts as the team works to not only continue to build the program he envisioned, but also seek to add more hardware to the Rams mantle.
“It’s been difficult. Every game we play, I wear a wrist band that says ‘trust the process’ (a coach Pass mantra) and when things have gotten difficult this year, I just kind of rub on that bracelet and that just reminds me and brings me back to coach being here. I think to myself — what would coach do? What would coach say? What adjustments would he make — and I just use everything I soaked up from him and pass it on to my guys,” Ross said.
Up next:
Reidsville will play their final regular season game of the season at Bartlett Yancey Thursday with action tipping off at 7:30 p.m.
The Rams won the first game at DSA 79-56 on Jan. 24.
BOX SCORE
R 21 23 23 22 89
D 15 13 17 12 57
