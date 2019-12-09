No. 2 Reidsville 63
No. 4 West Stokes 13
Community Stadium, Reidsville
Why the Rams won
After giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Reidsville defense shutout the Wildcats the rest of the way as the Rams offense cranked into high gear. Lionel Long scored five TDs and quarterback Kyle Pinnix threw three more in a text book offensive showcase.
Why the Wildcats lost
After West Stokes scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, a light switch seemed to go off in the head’s of the Reidsville defensive players. They didn’t allow another score for the rest of the night as the Rams offense put 35 points on the board by halftime to basically put the game out of reach.
Stars
Reidsville — Pinnix was 12 for 21 for 230 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Breon Pass and another to Jaden Robinson. Running back Lionel Long rushed for 262 yards and scored five touchdowns.
West Stokes — The Wildcats drew first blood when quarterback Amon Conrad threw a lateral to Cortlen Dutten who then launched a 28 yard double-pass to Brighton Berthrong for a touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Conrad threw a 67 yard touchdown pass to Cortlen Dutton, unfortunately that was all the offense the Wildcats could muster.
The big play
Following a Demontez Canada’s red zone interception, stalling a potential West Stokes scoring opportunity, Long broke through the interior line and raced 86 yards, untouched, for a touchdown to give the Rams a 21-13 lead with 3:59 to go in the first quarter.
Three things we learned
1. This marks the Rams fourth-consecutive trip to the 2A state championship game, and this year it will be a rematch between Reidsville and Northeastern. Reidsville was victorious in two of the three and have won a total of 20 state titles, the most in the state of North Carolina.
2. Pinnix tied a single season RHS passing record with 45 touchdowns. He shares the record with former QB Kendon Doe who played his last game in 2003.
3. Long, with his 262 yards rushing, was pulled from the game in the third quarter, just 23 yards shy of Tayon Graves’ single game record of 285 yards. He has 14 post season touchdowns so far this season. He scored four in the first round versus Forbush, four in the second against Newton-Conover, one in the third versus Brevard and five opposed to West Stokes.
What they’re saying
“Every year is different, but this group of guys, we said it after last year, one of the things that the seniors said is that we are going to go back. We’ve got a great group of seniors that have led the way.”
— Jimmy Teague, Reidsville’s head coach
“First of all, I want to give all glory to god. He’s been blessing me all throughout the year. Thanks to my line — they’ve been my rock — they’ve been my backbone all season long. And also thanks to my receivers — I just throw it out there and let them use their athleticism to go get it. I just listen to and trust my coaches. Coach (Curtis) Pass was always telling us to just trust the process, and that’s exactly what we did all the way to this game.
—Kyle Pinnix, Rams quarterback
“He works really hard for one, and he’s got a great group of guys around him for another, so those two combinations have made for a real successful year. We want to go and win one again and with the way he’s playing, we’ve got another chance.”
—Teague, on his quarterback’s skill set
Records
Wildcats: 11-4.
Rams: 14-1.
Up next
Reidsville will play No. 3 Northeastern (12-3) in the 2A NCHSAA state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Groves Stadium in Winston-Salem at 3 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Reidsville 28 7 21 7 — 63
West Stokes 13 0 0 0 — 13
W — Cortlen Dutten 28 yard double-pass to Brighton Berthrong for a touchdown. P.A.T. Gabriel Barker. 7-0, 10:18, 1st
R — Kyle Pinnix throws 40 yard touchdown to Breon Pass (Anthony Franson kick) 7-7, 9:14. 1st
R — Long runs 17 yards for a touchdown. (Franson kick) 14-7, 6:28. 1st
W — Amon Conrad throws 67 yard touchdown pass to Cortlen Dutton. 2-point conversion fails. 14-13, 5:59. 1st
R — Long runs 86 yards for a touchdown (Franson kick) 21-13, 3:59. 1st
R — Pinnix throws 51 yard touchdown to Breon Pass (Franson kick) 28-13, 23:2. 1st
R — Long runs 4 yards for a touchdown (Franson kick) 35-13, 1:06. 2nd
R — Long runs 40 yards for a touchdown (Franson kick) 42-13, 10:53. 3rd
R — Long runs 16 yards for a touchdown (Franson kick) 49-13, 6:52. 3rd
R — Pinnix throws 10 yard touchdown to Jayden Robinson (Franson kick) 56-13, 3:56. 3rd
R — Jevon Burton runs for a 13 yard touchdown (Franson kick), 63-13, 4th
