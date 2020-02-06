REIDSVILLE — In front of a capacity crowd, on a night where multiple fans were turned away at the door due to fire code laws – the action was intense from the get-go.
Ultimately the Rams proved too powerful as they closed out a 75-66 win over Morehead to sweep the annual series Wednesday night.
In the first quarter, it was a seesaw battle, but Reidsville turned a 2-point Morehead lead at the end of the first quarter, into a completely different affair in the second, as they outscored the Panthers 24-4 to take control of a game they would never relinquish.
“We just decided we were going to lock in on defense. The last three ball games, our defense has been really good. That’s been the key for us during this stretch because when we play good defense, we win a lot of ball games. Our guys communicated — we had all five guys rotating on the ball, and we are playing excellent defense right now,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
That Rams run began with a steal at mid-court by junior Breon Pass, who raced the length of the floor and finished with a rim-rocking right-hand jam, which not only nearly blew the roof off of the joint, but also tied the game on their first possession of the second frame. Next, a slick give-and-go dish from Jacob Marshall to KJ Allen for a score put the Rams back on top for good as Reidsville would roll on to close out the half with the aforementioned sizable advantage.
Panthers head coach Damien Price said even though his team was down — they weren’t out during his halftime address to his players.
“That’s exactly what I told the guys as a matter of fact, because there’s no such thing as an 18-point shot. So we are just going to have to go back out there and dig deep and take it one possession at a time. I give Reidsville credit – every run we made, they answered with a big shot. We tried to speed them up and force them to take some contested shots, but they hit the bottom of the nets. Like I said, you’ve really got to tip your hat to them. In order to beat that team, you can’t let them get so far ahead of you,” Price said.
Morehead senior Blake Byrd did his best to heed his coaches wishes after the break, knocking down a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to cut the Rams lead to 42-28, but Reidsville junior Carter Wilson finally got the Rams on the board in a sluggish start to the third with a penetration bank shot in the lane with 5:51 on the clock to bump the lead up to 45-28.
The Panthers seemed intent on slowing the pace, as they switched to the zone, trying to limit the Rams ability to run, but a timely 3-pointer by senior Auldon Edwards kept RHS in the driver’s seat.
Morehead went on several runs, cutting it to as few as 13 points near the midway point of the third, but the Rams still held a 57-27 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
And even though the Panthers offense once again found their collective rhythm in the final frame, as they outscored the Rams 29-18, Reidsville answered at crucial periods to close out the win.
Edwards drained three triples en route to his team-high 19 points, Pass had 16 and Allen chipped in 10 to pace the Rams attack on a night where four different Reidsville players scored a combined total of nine 3-pointers.
The victory over the Panthers was the Rams 13th win in a row. RHS won the first game in the round-robin rivalry 65-55 on Jan. 8 in Eden.
Javen Chandler had a game-high 21 points to lead the Panthers offensively. Byrd added 15 and drained a trio of 3-pointers in the process, while Kenyan Allen and Shytiek Lampkin each had 9.
Entering the game, both teams were recognized as two of the best in the Triad. The Rams were ranked No. 6 and the Panthers entered as the No. 10 team in the Triad by the News & Record in their weekly Top 10 poll.
Reidsville is 6-0 at home this season and have not lost since they went down 82-56 to 4A power, No. 14 Ben L. Smith, on Jan. 4.
The Rams (8-0, 17-2) have won the last five games over Morehead. The Panthers’ last win was a 74-65 victory on Feb. 9, 2017.
After starting the season at 11-0, Morehead is 4-5 in its last nine games and is currently 15-5 overall.
Ross said RHS relishes the opportunity to play a high-caliber team like the Panthers at home, in an environment that may very-well be a prelude to what his team expects when the post season gets underway on Feb. 13.
“We love the crowd. My guys love the energy that the crowd brings. Out of our games that we have played this year, the majority of them have been like this and we feed off of the energy. We’ve been on the road for about two weeks and we’ve got about three or four games here at home, so we are really excited about our crowd and we love playing at Reidsville. We love the Reidsville community and we love how they support us,” said Ross.
Up next: The Rams will host Mid-State 2A Conference foe Cummings and Morehead will hit the road to take on league rival Eastern Alamance Friday night.
BOX SCORE
R 18 24 15 18 75
M 20 4 13 29 66
