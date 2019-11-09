Reidsville 56
Bartlett Yancey 0
Yanceyville
Why the Rams won
Reidsville seemed intent on making a statement in the early going of the game on both sides of the ball, and like they did against every other Mid-State 2A Conference opponent in the 2019 regular season, they did so once again.
Why the Buccaneers lost
Rams quarterback Kyle Pinnix had two first quarter touchdown passes, and by halftime they had increased the lead to 28-0. After Reidsville tacked on 21 more for good measure, the running clock was in effect and the defense put the game away with their fourth-consecutive shutout.
Stars
Reidsville — Running back and return specialist Lionel Long had 82 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns on the night.
Running back Stevion Harrison had 74 yards rushing on six carries.
Pinnix was 7 of 14 for 84 yards and threw three touchdowns.
The big play
Punt returner and running back Lionel Long scored a touchdown on a 43 yard return near the midway point of the second quarter to put the Rams up by four touchdowns to basically put the game on ice right before halftime.
Three things we learned
1. In their four Mid-State 2A Conference games this season, the Rams have already outscored Carrboro, Graham, Cummings and Bartlett Yancey by a combined 215-0 margin.
2. Reidsville has won the last eight conference regular season championships and the Rams have not lost to a league opponent since 2011. Cummings was the last one to do it when they defeated RHS 21-20 in overtime that year, but since then, RHS has had the conference on lockdown.
3. The Rams defense held BY to just 25 yards rushing and 59 passing on the night.
Records
Rams: 4-0, 10-1.
Buccaneers: 2-2, 9-2.
Up next
The first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs begins next Friday. Both BY and RHS are locks as bid selections. For complete brackets visit www.nchsaa.org.
Scoring summary
Reidsville 14 14 21 7 – 56
Bartlett Yancey 0 0 0 0 – 0
R – Auldon Edwards 3 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 9:12 first quarter
R – Breon Pass 8 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 4:08 first quarter
R – Lionel Long 2 run (pass failed), 7:50 second quarter
R – Long 43 punt return (Breon Pass run), 0:22 second quarter
R – Breon Pass 80 kickoff return (Franson kick), 11:49 third quarter
R – Jiheem Hooper 10 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 9:07 third quarter
R – Stevian Harrison 50 run (Franson kick), 3:58 third quarter
R – Harrison 6 pass from Cam Peoples (Franson kick), 8:05 fourth quarter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.