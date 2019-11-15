2019_raiders_team_photo.jpg

Coaches and players of the RMS Raiders were  honored by the Reidsville Town Council for another championship season on Tuesday.

The Raiders Middle School football team was honored by Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker and the Town Council at a ceremony last Tuesday.

Reidsville wrapped up the 2019 North Central Middle School Conference title with a win 44-14 over Western Rockingham and finished the season undefeated at 7-0 on Nov. 4.

RMS head coach Reggie Chestnut said the kids were not only excited, but honored to be invited to meet some of the leaders of the community and praised for their accomplishments.

“It was unreal – like I told the mayor and the city council, so often all you hear about is the negative things when it comes to today’s youth, but it’s nice for the players to be a part of something positive. It’s a good group of kids that works hard both on and off the field. They are all doing excellent academically. Discipline wise, it’s a good group of kids and it’s good for them being recognized for all they achieved this year,” the coach said.

Since Chestnut took over the program in 2002, Reidsville has won 17 out of the last 19 league titles. In addition, the team has won five of five championships in years the North Middle School Conference has held a post season tournament.

The Raiders last loss was to Dillard in 2014 and RMS has only four losses and one tie during Chestnut’s tenure.

