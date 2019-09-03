The Reidsville Raiders Middle School is hosting a football jamboree at Community Stadium on Saturday morning.
Six area teams, including the Raiders, will play three scrimmages each on the two fields at the Reidsville campus.
Joining the Raiders will be the Rockingham Jaguars, Holmes Mustangs, Northern Guilford Middle, Northwest Guilford Middle and Allen Jay Middle.
The games will begin at 9:10 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $3 per person.
