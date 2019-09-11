The Reidsville Raiders Middle School football team gave fans their first look of the season at the teams annual jamboree at Community Stadium on Saturday morning.

Six area teams, including the Raiders, played three scrimmages each on the two fields at the Reidsville campus.

Joining the Raiders were the Rockingham Jaguars, Holmes Mustangs, Northern Guilford Middle, Northwest Guilford Middle and Allen Jay Middle.

“I think everybody came down and were well-satisfied with what they saw for all of the teams. We were able to compete and see what we’ve got. It was a good opportunity for all of the programs,” Reidsville head coach Reggie Chestnut said.

The Raiders have won 13 out of the last 15 North Central Middle School Conference titles and Chestnut said his guys are hungry to challenge for another championship this season.

“I think we expect a typical Raider team. We’ve got good size and excellent speed. We want to come out a play fast, play tough and I think this team is going to be a typical Reidsville team. I think we played good in some spots and executed when we needed to and we played good defense. We had some opportunities to bring some kids off the bench to develop some depth to spell the starters and that will pay dividends down the line. They did a great job,” the coach said.

In two scrimmages against Northwest Guilford the Raiders outscored them four to one from 50 yards out in the first scrimmage.

Chestnut said Northwest is a good, solid middle school program that gave Reidsville a good early test. The Raiders also scrimmaged Northern Guilford and were able to score four times while shutting NGMS’s offense down.

The Raiders open up the 2019 season with a road trip to Holmes on Sept. 19.

2019 Reidsville Middle School Raiders Football ScheduleSept. 7 — Jamboree at Reidsville

Sept. 19 — at Holmes

Sept. 26 — at Dillard

Oct. 3 — Western Rockingham Middle School

Oct. 10 — Rockingham

Oct. 16 — South Davie

Oct. 24 — First round of playoffs

