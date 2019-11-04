Reidsville Middle School 44
Western Rockingham Middle 14
Community Stadium
Why the Raiders won
Reidsville scored three touchdowns off of turnovers which proved to be the biggest difference in the game. In addition, RMS’s defense was stout for most of the afternoon and the Raiders playmakers on offense were just too tough to contain as the game wore on.
Why the Wildcats lost
Western Rockingham initially ran the ball well and kept Reidsville’s offense off the field, but the turnovers led to scores which put the Wildcats behind the 8-ball.
Stars
WRMS — Quarterback Jace Dunn threw a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to get his team on the board and prevent a shutout.
RMS — Wide receiver Que’shyne Flippen and running back Paul Widerman each scored a pair of second quarter touchdowns to help the Raiders build a commanding 28-0 lead by halftime.
The big play
Flippen’s 45 yard pick-6 for a touchdown basically put the game on ice late in the second quarter.
Three things we learned
1. Since Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut took over the program in 2002, Reidsville has won 17 out of the last 19 league titles. He also has won and five of five championships in years the North Middle School Conference has held a post season tournament.
2. Despite the loss, WRMS seems to be a program on the rise. In addition to finishing 4-2-1 this season, this was the programs first appearance in the championship game.
3. The Raiders last loss was to Dillard in 2014 and RMS has only four losses and one tie during Chestnut’s tenure.
What they’re saying
“It’s definitely a luxury when your defense puts points on the board. I always say if we can defend, we can win. Coach Berteotti did a good job with that team and I think they came in with a good game plan. I think they came in and tried to keep our offense off the field and they did that in the first quarter, but I think our defense got things going and started to fly around. When you can get 11 hats to the ball, you can make stuff happen.” — Reggie Chestnut, Reidsville head coach
“In the first quarter, I was really proud of everything that we were doing, but we fumbled the ball – I didn’t really think it was a fumble – but adversity hits. You’ve got to be able to overcome that and fight until the next play. After the turnovers, we were no longer the same team. We got kind of down on ourselves. We challenged them at halftime and I thought our stars challenged themselves and we were able to put some points on the board. Take nothing away from this football team (the Raiders), they are very well coached and deserved the win, but I’m very proud of my guys and the positive strides they made this season.” — Brandon Berteotti, Western Rockingham head coach
“It’s a good feeling. This whole season, I’ve seen everybody progress. That’s our goal — for every kid in our program come in here and get better. We feel like our whole team, from the top to the bottom of the roster have done that. That last drive we put together was all seventh graders. It’s a glimpse into the future and we work hard at that. We came into the game saying we were going to play fast, tough and smart. We didn’t make many penalties and I think we played tough and that’s how you win championships.” —Chestnut
Records
Wildcats: 4-2-1
Raiders: 7-0
Scoring summary
WRMS 0 0 0 14 – 14
RMS 0 28 8 8 – 44
R – Que’shyne Flippen runs 32 yards for a touchdown. 7:49 6-0, 2nd
R – Paul Widerman runs 39 yards for a touchdown. 4:37 12-0, 2nd
R – Widerman runs 1 yard for touchdown. Jariel Cobb runs for 2-point conversion. 20-0. 2:41, 2nd
R – Flippen returns interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Aljariq Lee runs for 2-point conversion 28-0. 2:06, 2nd
R – Lee throws 25 yard pass to Widerman for a touchdown. Lee runs for 2-point conversion 36-0. 5:19, 3rd
R – Greyson Robinson runs for a 27 yard touchdown. Deonte’ Neal throws pass to Isiah Bridges for 2-point conversion. 44-0, 7:45, 4th
W – Jace Dunn throws 40 yard pass to Diego Aguilar. 44-6, 6:19, 4th
W – Dunn throws 52 yard pass to Isaiah Belcher for a touchdown. Dunn runs for 2-point conversion. 44-14, 1:27, 4th
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.