The Reidsville Raiders finished the 2019 regular season on a high note with a big 52-24 win over the previously undefeated Tigers of South Davie Middle School on Tuesday afternoon at Community Stadium.
South Davie delivered an early statement the Raiders weren’t accustomed to seeing on the second play from scrimmage when Tigers quarterback Marquell Summers broke free and raced 64 yards for a touchdown to put the Raiders in an early 6-0 hole. West Davie then executed a successful onside kick, so it was apparent from the start Reidsville was going to have their hands full.
The RMS defensive answered the bell though, getting a stop and the ball back. The offense and wide receiver Que’shyne Flippen took it from there, scoring on a 32 yard run to tie it up and after quarterback Aljariq Lee scored on the 2-point conversion, the Raiders were back in the drivers season with an 8-6 lead.
On Reidsville’s next possession, running back Paul Widerman caught a ball in the flat and then ran for a 36 yard touchdown and following the Greyson Robinson 2-point conversion to put, Reidsville was up 16-6.
Davie got right back in the game however after a 40 yard touchdown run by Robert Jordan to cut the Raiders lead to 16-12 heading into the second quarter.
On the next RMS drive, Lee connected with Flippen and when all was said and done, he reached the end zone from 55 yards away and following the Jariel Cobb 2-point conversion, the lead was up to 24-12.
Later Lee hit Devin Shyrock for a 55 yard scoring strike for a 30-12 advantage heading into the half.
The Raiders came out tough in the third quarter beginning with Widerman breaking free and racing for a score from 58 yards out to push the lead to 36-12, but Jordan answered again with a 65 yard run to make it 36-18.
Flippen added yet another score from 55 yards out and Lee added the 2-point conversion. Lee closed out with a 28 yard rushing TD and Dominique Durham added the 2-point conversion for the final Raiders score of the day.
Summers broke one more big one late in the game, scoring from 60 yards out, but it was too late as the Raiders locked up the win.
Lee had a nearly flawless day, connecting on 7 of 9 passing attempts and threw four touchdowns while adding another rushing.
Widerman and Isiah Bridges led the way on defense. Widerman had 9 tackles and Bridges added 7 solos coming back strong after missing the last two games due to injury.
Flippen had a big game with two rushing and one receiving TD.
Widerman had a strong day offensively rushing for 141 yards and tacked on 34 more receiving while scoring two touchdowns. Drew Hazlewood led the way on the defensive front while Tyrese Turner set the tone on the offensive line.
Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut knew the Tigers were going to pose a serious test and he said the way the team responded after taking the tough punches in the first quarter was a good sign for what he can expect when the playoffs get underway.
“Davie set the tone early with the score and the onside kick, but we took the shot that they gave us and tied it up and we did what we had to do and got back to playing Reidsville football. Their two skill position players, Summers and Jordan, are two of the better guys I’ve seen in my 18 years of coaching football. Robert Jordan, the running back, was a true handful and we haven’t faced anything like that in a long time. For them to be able run and execute the read option was just incredible, so it was a tough task for our kids, but they did what they needed to do to come out with the win,” head coach Reggie Chestnut said.
With the victory, the Raiders improved to 5-0 as they get set to play the winner of the Holmes versus Rockingham game next Thursday.
The 2019 North Middle Conference championship game will take place on Oct. 31 at a place to be determined.
