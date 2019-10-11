WENTWORTH — Once again the Raiders defense set the tone in what turned out to be a 38-0 shutout victory over cross-county rival Rockingham Middle to clinch the regular season North Middle Conference championship on Thursday afternoon.
It was a close game for majority of the first quarter, and credit the Jaguars for going for — and converting on — a pair of fourth down conversions to keep the Raiders off the field in the opening period with a successful mix of the run and pass.
Jaguars running back Cody Peters had a relatively successful first half rushing the ball behind a stern front line. He proved tough to bring down and quarterback Brice Baker connected on several passes to multiple Jag receivers to keep the chains moving in the first half.
In addition, the RCMS defense caused two fumbles, coming away with one, which seemed to frustrate Reidsville in the early going, but that success was hampered because Rockingham couldn’t put points on the board.
Ultimately, it was the Raider’s defense that turned the tide. Keyed by the play of triple threat wide receiver, defensive back and return specialist Que’shyne Flippen, who picked off his fourth pass of the season and raced 40 yards for a touchdown with 2:12 to go in the opening period, he got RMS on the board with an 8-0 lead following the Paul Widerman run for the 2-point conversion.
“Flippen is just an exceptional athlete. He played on a higher level to be honest with you. He’s our ace in the hole, him and Paul Widerman. If I want to get something done, Flippen and Widerman always step up. Flippen has just been big for us. He’s just one of those special athletes,” Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut said.
Rockingham held the Raiders offense mostly in check for the majority of the second quarter, but RMS quarterback Aljariq Lee finally hit pay dirt when he connected with Flippen on a 23 yard scoring strike for his second TD of the afternoon. Another Widerman run on the 2-point conversion bumped the lead to 16-0 with 3:18 to go in the second period.
The Jaguars seemed poised to try to make something happen on the opening kickoff of the third quarter with an onside kick attempt, but a penalty flag forced Rockingham to replay the down from 10 yards back.
On their subsequent attempt, the Jaguars elected for a high flying pooch kick, but it backfired as Greyson Robinson fielded the ball and weaved his way to the sideline, turned on the speed, and raced 60 yards for a touchdown. That score really seemed to take the wind out of RCMS’s sails, and following another 2-point conversion run by Jarell Cobb, the lead grew to 24-0 with 7:27 to go in the third.
Later, the Raiders strung together another lengthy drive which culminated with a 13 yard sweep run around the left edge by Widerman for a TD to increase the lead to 30-0 with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter.
It didn’t take long to put the final score on the board following Flippen’s second interception of the day. After being corralled by a Jaguars defender near midfield, he pitched the ball to Lee on the fly who hit the corner and jetted for a 50 yard final touchdown to seal the 38-0 win following Widerman’s third 2-point conversion of the afternoon with 15 seconds to go in the third period.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 4-0 while the Jaguars dropped to 1-4.
Reidsville will host undefeated South Davie on Oct. 16 in the regular season finale. Both teams will compete in the first round of the playoffs which will be held on Oct. 24.
It’s going to be a challenging week ahead for the Raiders. The South Davie game is on Wednesday, which only gives RMS two days of practice.
“We’ve just got to come to practice and be focused. They are well coached and they’ve got a big coaching staff. They’ve got an eight-man coaching staff which is a lot at this level. I know they like to run the ball a lot and we are just going to have to buckle down and no matter who comes in here, I think we are going to be fine. Its Reidsville football and these kids will come in and be focused and I think if we come in and do that, we will be fine,” said Chestnut said.
Reidsville has won 16 out of the last 18 league titles — and four-of-four championships in years the conference has held a tournament.
BOX SCORE
RMS 8 8 22 0 38
RCMS 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring Log
RMS Flippen scores a touchdown on a 40 yard interception. Paul Widerman runs 2-point conversion 8-0. 2:12, 1st
RMS Aljariq Lee throws 23 yard touchdown pass to Flipppen. Widerman runs 2-point conversion 16-0. 3:18, 2nd
RMS Greyson Robinson runs kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion run by Jarell Cobb 24-0. 7:27, 3rd
RMS Widerman runs 13 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion no good. 30-0, 2:05, 3rd
RMS Lee 50 yard run for a touchdown following interception and pitch by Flippen. Widerman runs 2-point conversion. 38-0, :15, 3rd
