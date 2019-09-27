The Reidsville Raiders football team kept the pedal to the metal as they cruised to a dominant 56-6 win over Dillard on Thursday afternoon.
For the second-straight week, running back Paul Widerman started off the game with a rushing touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. This time the kid Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut calls “Flash” — broke free and raced 69 yards for a score, and after the 2-point conversion by Devin Shyrock, RMS was on the board up 8-0. Widerman would score a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon to lead the charge offensively.
The Raiders were once again able to showcase their multitude of weapons on an afternoon where eight different players scored either a touchdown or 2-point conversion. By halftime it was basically over with Reidsville up 30-0.
“It is definitely a luxury. You get to spread out the field and play wide open football and make the opposing defense have to defend the whole field. That is difficult for anybody. But right now — having running backs like Jerimiah Cobb and Paul Widerman and we can also run Que’shyne Flippen at times – it makes our running game very tough to contain. We can also run Al (Lee) and Greyson Robinson, so once we get the ground game going, it allows us to spread the field and open up with the pass,” the coach said.
Chestnut said having a sure-handed group of receivers including Aiden Mansfield, Flippen, Greyson Robinson, Shyrock and Bryson Miller makes them just as tough to defend in the passing game.
The second half was more of the same as the Raiders were able to mix in several different rotations of players on both sides of the ball to further develop the bench.
Some of the many offensive highlights from the afternoon included a 60 yard TD run by Jarrell Cobb and a 23 yard touchdown run by Flippen.
Lee threw a 25 yard touchdown pass to Shyrock , who also scored a pair of 2-point conversions. Greyson Robinson scored on a 2-point conversion as well.
Late in the game, backup quarterback Deonte’ Neal showed his skills throwing a 15 yard scoring strike to Jeremiah Cobb for a touchdown, and after a 2-point score by Isaiah Bridges, the Raiders closed the books on another win.
Mansfield continued to be a real ball hawk on defense, recovering a pair of fumbles, which makes three for the season. Flippen had an interception and Drew Hazlewood did a good job against the rush and the pass on the defensive line for the Raiders.
“We take pride in defending. We believe in 11 hats to the ball and we pride ourselves on playing tough, hard-nosed defense. When you can do that, you are tough to beat,” Chestnut said.
The Raiders will be back in action with a cross-county rivalry game versus Western Rockingham County Middle School on Thursday at Community Stadium. The Wildcats enter the game at 3-0 and Chestnut said he knows WRMS is looking for that marquee win to take that program to the next level.
“I tell our kids when you are on top, you’ve always got a target on your back. I think coach Berteotti and his staff have done an excellent job. They challenged us last year — they were the only team to score on us and he’s got the kids playing hard and believing. I think we are just going to have to come in focused and do what we do and take care of business next week. I’m looking forward to it. It’s our first home game and I think the kids are excited to come out here and perform well,” Chestnut said.
