Reidsville 42
Morehead 0
Panthers Stadium, Eden
Why the Rams won
Reidsville’s defense held stout all night long and the Rams finally got their ground game going in the second quarter to set the tone the rest of the way. Quarterback Kyle Pinnix found his rhythm in the second half on a night where he threw six touchdowns.
Why the Panthers lost
Morehead couldn’t find a way to move the ball and netted a total of negative 12 yards of total offense with just a few minutes left to play in the game. It was the third consecutive shutout for the Rams so far this season.
Stars
Rams — Quarterback Kyle Pinnix was 15 of 22 for 256 yards passing and threw six touchdowns, three to one of his favorite targets, wide receiver Demontez Canada.
The big play
With just :05 seconds remaining in the first half, Pinnix took a shot to the end zone and hit Canada for a 42 yard touchdown to put the Rams up 22-0.
Three things we learned
1. Turnovers plagued the Rams early on, which helped keep Morehead in the game for the majority of the first half. RHS was flagged 13 times for 95 yards. That is something they will have to clean up if they are going to make another championship run.
2. Morehead’s last win over Reidsville was by a 34-28 margin on Aug. 26, 2005, 14 years ago. Reidsville is 51-12 all-time against Morehead in the rivalry that began in 1959.
3. Reidsville has not lost a regular season game since Oct. 1, 2015. Northwest Guilford defeated the Rams on that night by a score of 27-14. Friday’s win over Morehead extended RHS’s regular season winning streak to 40 games.
What they’re saying
“Our defense kept us in it. That’s what we’ve been saying all along. You can’t win championships if you don’t play good defense and I thought we played good defense tonight. We got the ball in good field position all night and we finally found ways to take advantage of it by getting it in our money maker’s hands.”
— Jimmy Teague, Reidsville
“I thought the biggest play of the game was the interception we threw in the end zone right before halftime. We are still in the game at 15-0 right? We are in scoring range and you’ve just got to take care of the ball. It was a low snap, and Johnnie (QB Dalton), he’s a competitor and you can’t make chicken salad out of chicken manure. Competitors will try to make something out of it and that’s what happened in that situation.”
— Lin Stadler, Morehead
“We did not want it to turn out like it did last year. Lionel (Long – running back) helped us get it going running the ball and I told the line ‘I trust ya’ll to get it done.’ Once we got the action going I told my receivers to just get out there and I’ll get it to you.”
— Kyle Pinnix, Reidsville quarterback
Records
Reidsville: 3-0
Morehead: 1-2
Up next
Reidsville: Versus Rockingham County, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Morehead: At Atkins, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Reidsville 2 20 20 0 – 42
Morehead 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Log
R – Reidsville scores on a safety, first quarter, 5:08
R – Kyle Pinnix throws 13 yard pass to Demontez Canada for a touchdown. P.A.T. Anthony Franzon good, second quarter. 11:01.
R – Pinnix throws 19 yard pass to Lionel Long for touchdown. 2 point conversion no good. 15-0 7:18, second quarter
R – Pinnix throws 42 yard touchdown pass to Canada for a touchdown. P.A.T. Franzon good, second quarter. 0:00
R – Pinnix throws 13 yard pass to Breon Pass for a touchdown. P.A.T. Franzon good, third quarter. 9:39
R – Pinnix throws 17 yard pass to Canada for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good, third. 7:09 35-0
R – Pinnix throws 3 yard pass to Jaden Robinson for a touchdown. P.A.T. Franzon good, third. :38
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.