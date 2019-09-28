EDEN — The Morehead High School football team continued the trend it set during its non-conference slate.
Unfortunately for the home-standing Panthers, it wasn’t the kind that you like as it opened Mid-State Conference play with a 36-12 loss to previously-winless Person Friday at home.
Morehead slipped to 2-3 on the season with Western Alamance coming to town next week.
Just like the Panthers’ previous two losses, the offense was shut out, with the team’s only points coming from its defense and special teams.
Ja’Ron Cannon scooped up a fumble deep inside the Panthers’ red zone and raced untouched 93 yards midway through the second quarter that cut Person’s lead to 22-6.
Morehead’s only other points came when Tylek Scales jumped on a loose ball in the end zone after a high snap on a punt. That pulled the Panthers to within 17 early in the second half, but they were never close.
The Rockets’ turnover chain had a host of different recipients as Person picked off four passes and pounced on two fumbles.
The biggest of the turnovers came on the final play of the first half when Morehead quarterback Hatcher Hutchens heaved a pass towards the middle of the field that was picked off by safety Kentrayle Holloway.
Holloway, also the Rockets’ starting running back, sliced his way through the Panthers opposition for a 75-yard, momentum-changing score that sent the guests into halftime with a 29-6 deficit.
Holloway finished with 81 yards rushing including a 25-yard touchdown in the first half to go along with two receptions for 42 yards.
Person quarterback Ridge Clayton had a career-high 308 yards on 13-of-26 passing with two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground on the Rockets’ opening possession of the game. The junior came through with a couple of chain-moving completions on third-and-long in the opening drive.
Person will return home next Friday and play host to undefeated Eastern Alamance. The Eagles took down Northeast Guilford, 42-28 in their conference opener.
Meanwhile Morehead will host Western Alamance, who blanked Rockingham by a 43-0 margin on Friday.
Scoring Summary
First quarter
PERSON — Ridge Clayton 1 run (kick failed) 8:05
PERSON — Jalen Smith 73 pass from Clayton (Orlando Gonzales-Bello kick) 4:29
PERSON — Safety 0:21
PERSON — Kentrayle Holloway 25 run (Gonzales-Bello kick) 0:04
Second quarter
MOREHEAD — Ja’Ron Cannon 93 fumble return (kick failed) 5:10
PERSON — Holloway 75 interception return (Gonzales-Bello kick) 0:00
Third quarter
MOREHEAD — Tylek Scales 0 fumble return (pass failed) 5:38
Fourth quarter
PERSON — Trey Lunsford 24 pass from Clayton (Gonzales-Bello kick) 7:58
