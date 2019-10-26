MAYODAN —The McMichael High School football team had several early chances to give its homecoming crowd something good to cheer about and maybe, just maybe, notch its first victory of the season.
The Phoenix got two first-quarter turnovers, but couldn’t turn those into points and Person rolled from there to a 48-0 win. The Rockets improved to 2-7 on the season, with both victories coming in Rockingham County to both 2A members of the split Mid-State Conference. Person rolled past Morehead, 36-12 on Aug. 27.
McMichael drops to 0-9 on the season, with the last three being shutout losses in conference play.
But the Phoenix certainly had their chances to make a game of it.
Person turned the ball over twice in the opening minutes, including a fumble on its first play from scrimmage. McMichael took over at the Rockets’ 36-yard line but couldn’t cash in on the great field position. After back-to-back runs for negative yards, quarterback Matthew Wright’s pass across the middle was picked off by Person’s Dre Newman just outside the red zone.
Four plays later, Person quarterback Ridge Clayton saw that wide receiver Trey Lunsford was left uncovered and made the easy completion for a 43-yard touchdown to give the Rockets a 6-0 lead a little less than three minutes into the game.
The Phoenix got their second big break on the Rockets’ next possession.
McMichael snuffed out a screen and Clayton’s hurried pass was snatched out of the air by defensive lineman Andrew Lowe. Lowe rumbled all the way inside the Rockets’ 15-yard line, but again McMichael came up empty when Person defensive back Iverson Wilkerson intercepted a pass thrown late across the middle on third down from the 14-yard line.
The Rockets took over at the McMichael 7 and marched on a 13-play drive that was capped off by Aaron Ward’s 14-yard touchdown run. Ward carried the ball in his right arm and one of his cleats in his left as he ran through arm tackles on his way to the endzone.
McMichael appeared to finally break through when Jacob Swisher scooped up a fumble and raced down the field for a long touchdown return later in the second quarter. That touchdown, which would have cut the Rockets’ margin to one score, was erased by a horse-collar penalty before the change of possession.
Person took advantage of its new life and Clayton connected with receiver Jalen Smith in the back of the endzone for a 19-yard touchdown on fourth and goal with 3:32 to play in the first half.
The Rockets added a Jerry Oakley 17-yard touchdown in the waning seconds to go into halftime with a 27-0 lead.
Person recovered an onside kick to start the second half and scored the first of three more touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
McMichael was held to just 53 yards offense for the game. Wright completed 7-of-16 passes for 60 yards. Zack Dalton and Jaden Graves caught three passes each.
SCORING SUMMARY
Person 6 21 13 8 48
McMichael 0 0 0 0 0
First quarter
PERSON — Trey Lunsford 43 pass from Ridge Clayton (kick failed) 9:06
Second quarter
PERSON — Aaron Ward 14 run (Orlando Gonzales-Bello kick) 9:55
PERSON — Jalen Smith 19 pass from Clayton (Gonzales-Bello kick) 3:32
PERSON — Jerry Oakley 18 run (Gonzales-Bello kick) 0:23
Third quarter
PERSON — Lunsford 34 pass from Clayton (Gonzales-Bello kick) 11:05
PERSON — Semaj Munford 22 pass from Clayton (run failed) 3:58
Fourth quarter
PERSON — A.J. Terrell 15 run (Dre Newman run) 5:14
Individual Stats
Passing
PERSON — Ridge Clayton 11-23-1 210 yards 4TDs, A.J. Terrell 1-1-0 21 yards
MCMICHAEL — Matthew Wright 7-16-2 60 yards
Rushing
PERSON — Jerry Oakley 5-54 TD, Semaj Munford 4-33, A.J. Terrell 3-18 TD, Aaron Ward 4-14 TD, Kentrayle Holloway 1-9, Reggie Jackson 4-2, Ridge Clayton 2-(-8)
MCMICHAEL — Zack Dalton 9-38, Jacob Dallas 1-0, Jaden Graves 1-(0), Jesus Malloy 6-(-2), Matthew Wright 10-(-43)
Receiving
PERSON — Trey Lunsford 4-101 2TDs, Dre Newman 4-52, Jalen Smith 2-35 TD, Semaj Munford 1-22, Jailin Smith 1-21
MCMICHAEL — Zack Dalton 3-32, Jaden Graves 3-24, Thatcher Hill 1-4
