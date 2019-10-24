MAYODAN – For the second-consecutive season, Person County went head-to-head on the road against McMichael with a title on the line, and once again, the Rockets came out on top winning 3-2 (25-18, 21-25, 25-17 20-25, 15-5) in the 2019 Mid-State 3A Conference tournament championship on Wednesday night.
After splitting in regular season play, the Rockets avenged McMichael’s previous three-set sweep on Oct. 10 when the Phoenix came out on top (25-21, 25-22, 25-21).
“We needed to see and remember that we could play like that. The last time we did this was when we were here last time. Since we gave everything we had that night, we just haven’t seted that every time after that and we won’t let that happen again. At this point, we don’t want to have any regrets in our play. From here on out, its win or you’re out and we’re not ready for our season to be over yet,” Person head coach Amanda Ramirez said.
The Rockets took control near the midway point of the first set as they went ahead 16-10, and although McMichael was able to cut it to 2 points, the Rockets held on for the 25-17 win.
The Phoenix took control in the opening minute of the second set as they built a 5 point lead, an advantage they wouldn’t again relinquish as they closed out with a 25-21 victory to even things up at 1-1.
The Rockets were in control for the majority of the third set, eventually winning 25-17 for the 2-1 match lead, but the Lady Phoenix didn’t quit as they evened things up in the gritty fourth with a 25-20 win to force the fifth and deciding round.
McMichael’s momentum didn’t carry over however, as the Rockets scored the first 7 points and would go on for a dominant 15-5 final set score.
Although McMichael was most certainly competitive throughout the majority of the night, credit Person for keeping several balls that looked like sure Phoenix scores alive and converting those saves into Rocket points.
Those Person County hustle points really seemed to frustrate McMichael at times and as the game wore on, it seemed like fatigue became a factor as well.
“We knew going in, of all the teams that we have played all season long, Person can be solid, just like we can, all the way through the lineup. I thought they were a little more aggressive with the ball than we were and were more efficient. We made a lot of mistakes that were uncharacteristic for us. You know volleyball can come down to the team that makes the fewest mistakes,” McMichael head coach Marty Woods said.
Even though disappointed by the outcome, she said was proud of her team’s effort and it’s important to shake it off with a home playoff game coming up Saturday.
“We told them as a staff that we are very proud of them for everything that they have accomplished. We told them that they have great potential to go deep in the playoffs and that we are going to have to play the game — we tell them all the time — with a sense of urgency. Every point is going to matter from here on out and there are no second chances. We didn’t like the feeling we had and we don’t want to feel that again so we will regroup,” said Woods.
It was Person’s third consecutive Mid-State 3A Conference tournament title, with the last two coming in five set battles at McMichael. DMHS and Person have split the last six games at 3 and 3 in one of the more evenly matched rivalries in the state.
McMichael outside hitter Cassie Tanton didn’t get a break all night and finished with 32 kills, while teammate Skye Malasig added nine more to lead the way offensively for the Lady Phoenix.
Person’s Karoline Cox had 18 kills and six blocks and Aaliyah Jones finished with seven and two stops. Setter Lillie Davis dished out 54 assists to set the stage for the Rockets win.
McMichael (28-5) earned a No. 6 seed and will host No. 27 Providence Grove in the first round of the 2019 2A NCHSAA state playoffs which begin on Saturday. Meanwhile Person (20-1) earned a No. 5 3A seed and will host No. 28 E.E. Smith in the first round. Visit nchsaa.org for complete pairings and results state wide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.