Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY MORNING UPDATES SHOW LITTLE SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN FLOOD FORECASTS ALONG THE ROANOKE AND DAN RIVERS WITH CRESTS MAINLY WITHIN THE SAME GENERAL FLOOD CATEGORIES, IN THE HIGH-END MINOR TO MODERATE RANGE. THE EXCEPTION IS THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE WHICH WILL CREST VERY CLOSE TO THE MAJOR FLOOD STAGE OF 16 FEET SOMETIME THIS AFTERNOON. RAINFALL ACROSS THESE BASIN OVER THE PAST THREE DAYS HAS RANGED FROM 3 TO MORE THAN 8 INCHES WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS APPROACHING 10 INCHES. AN ADDITIONAL 1 INCH OR SO IS POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED *** FILL ME IN *** && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH. * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 08AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 20.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 23.6 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW LATE EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET...SIGNIFICANT FLOODING THROUGHOUT DAN RIVER VALLEY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 22.6 FEET ON FEB 24 2019. &&