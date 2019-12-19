EDEN — Senior guard Javen Chandler scored 18 points and grabbed nine boards Monday night to help lead Morehead High School in a blowout 75-41 win over Magna Vista.

The Panthers scored 30 points in the second quarter, jumping out to a 49-25 halftime lead en route to the team’s sixth win of the season.

Fellow senior guard Kenyan Allen also paced the Panther offense, draining seven field goals and scoring 15 points 70% shooting from the field, draining 7 field goals.

Shy Lampkin added 16 for the Panthers, who remain undefeated on the season following the home win.

The senior also dished out six assists, grabbed six rebounds and nabbed three steals.

Morehead (6-0, 1-0) who held on to defeat the Warriors 43-41 on the road in non-conference action earlier this season, shot 41% inside the arc Monday night.

Blake Byrd and Jordan Sharpe added nine points apiece, shooting a combined 44% from three-point territory.

Magna Vista was led by Junior guard Courdae Gravely, who scored 11 points on the night.

Senior guard Ty Grant also chipped in 7 points for the Warriors.

The Panthers will look to continue their winning ways at home, in a Friday night premiere matchup against Western Alamance.

The Warriors (6-0, 1-0) defeated Cummings 54-42 on the road Wednesday night.

The Panthers, who are 4-0 on their home floor, have outscored opponents by a combined 182 points during their six-game winning streak to open the season.

Tip-off on Dec. 20 is set for 7:30 p.m.

