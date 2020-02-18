EDEN — Down 2-points with possession of the ball with 31.2 seconds remaining, it was beginning to seem like the team holding the ball last would win the seesaw battle between league rivals Eastern Alamance and Morehead on Monday night. That was the situation the Eagles faced with a chance to tie or win the game, but Morehead senior Javen Chandler made a clutch stop and steal near the top of the key and was fouled with mere seconds remaining to take the key scoring opportunity away in what turned out to be the Panthers 68-64 win over the EAHS in the first round of the 2020 Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference tournament Monday night.
Following Chandler’s stop on defense, teammate Shy Lampkin hit a pair of free throws moments later to put the game away and punch a ticket to the second round.
“It was the type of ball game we expected. Every time we’ve played, it’s come down to the last few minutes. Last year, we had to go down there to play in the tournament, so this is the first conference playoff game against them that we have won since I’ve been here. It played out the way that I expected. They don’t change what they do and run their system well. They had two guys on the corner trying to beat us off the dribble, making us help, and they were knocking down shots. I thought maybe we could have gotten there quicker, contesting the shots a little bit more, but I give them credit. They really shot the ball well out there tonight,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.
After the Eagles Caleb Hester and Panthers Jarret Stewart traded buckets on the first possessions of the opening quarter, Eastern Alamance went on a slight run to take a 7-2 lead. Morehead would answer, beginning with a pair of free throws by Lampkin, followed by a made shot by Kenyan Allen to cut it to 7-6 with under four minutes to go in the opening frame. Next, a steal and score by Blake Byrd off of a pump fake in the low post gave the Panthers their first lead of the game at 8-7. The lead changed hands a few times down the stretch, but a pair of Lampkin free throws, followed by another jumper on the next trip down the floor, helped MHS reclaim the lead at 13-11 right before the buzzer to close out the first quarter of play.
It was a tight back-and-forth affair that defined the second period with multiple 3-pointers by both teams keeping it either tied or no more than a one possession game for the majority of the quarter.
But Eastern Alamance finally got a little breathing room on a put-back tip in by Lebron Reels, which gave the Eagles their first two possession lead of the second quarter at 31-26 with under two minutes to play in the half. Later Allen hit one of two free throws to cut it to 31-30, but Reels would score again to send the Eagles into the locker room leading 33-30.
His hot hand continued as Reels knocked down back-to-back 3’s, then another triple by Mann had Eastern Alamance up 42-34 in the first two minutes of the third frame. Chandler kept it close however on an old-fashioned 3-point play, then a bucket by Lampkin, and a fast break score by Chandler, cut it to 1-point at 42-41.
Following an Eagles timeout, Chandler tied the game after knocking down one of two free throws, then Byrd scored on a pump fake — up-and-under bucket to reclaim the lead at 44-42. Just like in the first half, the lead could change hands a couple of more times until a 3-pointer by Byrd put Morehead up 50-47 with under two minutes to play in the third. Eastern would try and hold for the last shot, but the attempt came off the rim, and Chandler was able to get off a floater right before the buzzer that went down for a score to give the Panthers a 52-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
With both teams sticking to the script that defined the game up to that point, the lead would again change hands a few times down the stretch which set up the tense ending and the late game heroics of Chandler and Lampkin.
Chandler carried the load offensively as he scored a game-high 29 points and Lampkin added 14. They were the only two Panthers players to score in double figures.
Price said Chandler’s play not only kept the Panthers in the game, but put them in a position to win against the Eagles.
“He came up big. That’s what we count on him for. We like to give him the ball late. He can knock it down, drive to get to rim and hopefully knock a free throw down. He definitely came up big for us – not just this game, but for weeks,” said Price.
Eastern Alamance had four players score in double digits. Reels and Blackwell each had 15 while Kane added 12 and Hester chipped in 10.
Morehead entered the game after closing out the regular season with a 96-75 win over Rockingham last Friday night.
The Panthers split the regular season round-robin rivalry with Eastern Alamance. The Eagles won the first matchup 61-47 at home on Jan. 10 and MHS avenged the loss with a 68-59 victory on Feb. 8.
Up next: Morehead (10-4, 17-6) will take on No. 7 Northeast Guilford (5-9, 8-15) game in the second round of the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference on Tuesday hosted by Northern Guilford. If Morehead advances in the second round, they will move on to play for the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference championship Friday night at against a team to be determined at Northern Guilford.
Since the Panthers swept McMichael in regular season play, the only other 2A member of the split league, they have already clinched a NCHSAA state playoff bid. Seeding will be determined on Saturday, Feb. 22.
BOX SCORE
M 13 17 22 16 68
E 11 22 14 17 64
Other conference tournament action
Boys
Northeast Guilford 66, Western Alamance 62
No. 7 seed Northeast Guilford pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the Triad, taking down No. 2 Western Alamance 66-52 in the first round of the 2020 Mid-State 3A Conference tournament in Elon Monday night.
Western Alamance swept the Rams in regular season play, which included a triple-overtime nail-biter last week.
The Rams were led by Tyric Herbin, who scored 13 points, and Traevon Guinyard added 12 to pace Northeast Guilford (8-16) offensively. The Warriors were led offensively by Shane Peterson, who scored 22 points as well as Gavion Taylor (13 points) for a team that closed out the regular season in second place and earned an automatic bid for a NCHSAA post season bid with an overall record of 19-6.
Cummings 66, Durham School of the Arts 64
Dylantae James scored 21 points as the fourth-seeded Cavaliers won the Mid-State 2-A Conference tournament game at home.
Cummings (10-12) advances to a semifinal against regular-season champion Reidsville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The semifinal and final rounds are at Cummings.
Against fifth-seeded Durham School of the Arts (5-18), James made 3 of 7 shots from 3-point range. The rest of the Cummings team went a combined 0-for-15. James was 10-for-11 on free throws.
Tylek Oliver added 12 points and Verne Nisbett grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Carrboro 95, Graham 60
Carrboro broke open a 3-point game at halftime, to roll on to a dominant 95-60 win over No. 7 seed Graham in the first round of the 2020 Mid-State 2-A Conference Tournament quarterfinals Monday. It was the Red Devils (1-23) lost its 15th game in a row to close out the season.
Courtesy of the win, Carrboro advances to face No. 3 seeded Bartlett Yancey at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cummings.
Bartlett Yancey 77, N.C. School of Science & Math 26
Bartlett Yancey made quick work of North Carolina School of Science & Math in the opening round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament Monday. A 36-point opening period allowed the Bucs (13-11) to take control of the game they would not relinquish.
BYHS held the Unicorns (5-21) to just 6 second half points.
Girls
Western Alamance 72, McMichael 56
Western Alamance got a strong performance from guard Hannah Russell who scored 23 points as the Lady Warriors cruised to a 72-56 victory over McMichael in the opening round of the Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament Monday night in Elon.
Russell got some help from teammates Allie Quinn, who added 12 points including four 3-pointers and Kayla Farrish also notched 12 points for Western Alamance (19-6).
Despite the loss, the Lady Phoenix had a balanced night offensively with four players reaching double-figures.
Cassidy Tanton led the charge with 15 points. Faith Robertson added 13, Sadie Nester had 12 and Hollie Hawkins chipped in 10 more. The Lady Phoenix are 5-10 in league games this season.
Eastern Alamance 47, Rockingham 24
Eastern Alamance’s defense set the tone as they took down Rockingham 47-24 in first round action.
At Mebane, Laila Anderson’s 18 points and 10 rebounds helped carry host Eastern Alamance past Rockingham County in a 47-24 victory in the Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Anderson, a guard, also had six steals as the second-seeded Eagles (20-4) advanced to Tuesday night’s meeting with third-seeded Western Alamance or sixth-seeded McMichael at Northern Guilford. Hali Watkins had 11 points for Eastern Alamance.
Amanda Plaster posted 13 points for seventh-seeded Rockingham County (9-15).
