EDEN - Morehead seniors Cam Woods and Carson Wray recently committed to play baseball and continue their educations at Rockingham Community College.
RCC has developed one of the top Division III programs in the country in recent years and become a popular destination for some of the most talented players from across the county.
Woods and Wray, key members from the Panthers 2019 playoff team, were poised for breakout seasons in 2020. But just four games into this year’s schedule, where Morehead was cruising with a 3-1 start, and coming fresh off of a 14-0 shutout win over cross-county rival Reidsville, the season came to a stunning halt due to the pandemic crisis which caused a cancellation to all spring sports nation-wide.
Both players were similarly productive on both sides of the plate for the Panthers over the course of their high school careers. Wray and Woods pitched as well as played multiple positions for the Panthers. Both were in the heart of the order on offense and each hit .324 during their junior campaigns.
As a junior Wray had 12 hits, 10 RBI’s and a .390 on base percentage. In the field he was .857 and had a 4.59 ERA on the mound.
Woods had 22 hits as a junior, 14 RBI’s and a .446 on base percentage. He had a .905 proficiency in the field and a 3.92 ERA as a pitcher.
Morehead head coach Jeff Roberts said it was a tough year for everyone, particularly the seniors for missing the majority of the season. But he gave Woods and Wray a ton of credit for the way they worked to continually improve throughout their high school careers. That work ethic and the well-rounded skill set they showcased during their tenure for the Panthers were key reasons that made an impression on RCC head coach Reece Honeycutt which led to the offers.
Roberts said he was particularly excited for the duo that will not only get to continue to play baseball, but get a quality education in the process. RCC’s baseball program has not only won several Division III titles, but also made multiple trips to the College World Series in recent years. Another advantage RCC provides is that a high percentage of players have gone on to transfer to four-year programs and continue their playing careers and attain college degrees.
