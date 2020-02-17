EDEN — Former Morehead football players Mason Barham and Logan Dodson recently signed letters of intent to continue their education and take their games to the next level at Guilford College following their high school graduation this spring.
Both players were key members of a program that went from 0-11 in 2016 during their freshman seasons, to turn it all around and made it back to the post season in 2018 and 2019.
Morehead head coach Lin Stadler said Guilford is getting a talented duo and he believes they will have opportunities on special teams and could possibly play on either side of the ball as freshmen.
Dodson, a four-year varsity player, was the Panthers Swiss army knife throughout the majority of his varsity career. He not only started at wide receiver and also saw some time at quarterback on offense, but also played corner back and linebacker at times on defense. In addition, he was one of the better punters in the Mid-State 3A Conference and handled extra point and kickoff duties as well.
Dodson didn’t run the ball often, but when he did, he made the most of it. He averaged 12.4 yards per carry, typically on end-around gadget plays.
As a receiver he averaged 18.8 yards per reception and had 374 all-purpose yards.
Defensively he had 64 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in his final season as a Panther.
Dodson was a two-time Mid-State 3A All Conference player and a first team News & Record All-Area player this past season.
Barham was a four-year varsity player as well, and much like Dodson, was a multi-skill set guy that saw time on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback.
On defense he had 40 tackles and three interceptions during his senior season and Stadler said he is one of the most intelligent players he has ever coached.
“He understands he has physical limitations, but always carried out his assignment. Rarely was he out of position. I only recall him getting beat deep a couple of times all season and he was often matched up against some very good athletes. Guilford needs to improve defensively. Mason fits a need they have . . . We are excited and happy for these two young men. Guilford is getting young men that are truly high character individuals and good students. They will both be assets for the Quakers. We will miss them at Morehead,” Stadler said.
