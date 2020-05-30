PINE HALL - The government is not going to stop 311 Motor Speedway from racing with fans in the grandstands Saturday night. Only an act of God will, track owner Mike Fulp says.
Fulp plans to defy Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two pandemic executive order and open the half-mile, red-clay dirt track to the public for a “Ladies Night” promotion Saturday, the first night of racing with fans in the seats this season at 311 Speedway.
Only the weather can interfere. And that’s a distinct possibility.
“We’re not like the asphalt tracks,” Fulp said. “We’ve got preparations every week, a lot of preparation. It takes a lot of hours — days, really — to get it right. You know? We’ve got to grade it, water it, come back in there and put a good track in there. It takes about $1,500 a week just to maintain this track.”
But barring more rain, 311 Speedway’s races will go on, joining a list of about 25 tracks and dragways across North Carolina this weekend to host spectators despite Cooper's 25-person limit on outdoor gatherings.
Stokes County government will neither encourage nor inhibit 311 Speedway.
“Mike’s doing this on his own, and that’s his prerogative,” said Andy Nickelston, chairman of Stokes County’s commissioners. “As far as county commissioners, we don’t enforce law. We just put policy out there. And speaking for myself — just one of five members on the board — my thoughts on this (pandemic) is I sent a letter to the governor, for some guidance on smaller counties and with some ideas. And there was no response.”
Nickelston’s letter dated April 20, which is posted on the county’s website, asked Gov. Cooper to allow individual counties to set reopening policies.
“Technically, it’s none of my business what somebody else does,” Nickelston said. “That’s not my part of it. I know the sheriff’s office has talked with Mike and told him, ‘Hey, if somebody calls, we have to come out.’ But I’ve always believed it’s not the government’s place to tell somebody how to run their personal business.”
North Carolina’s Phase Two recommendations include limiting crowds sizes at indoor and outdoor events.
Kelly Haight Connor, the communications director for the state Department of Health and Human Services, outlined those limits in an email.
“Phase Two of the executive order,” Haight Connor wrote, “… allows sporting and entertainment events to occur in large venues for broadcast to the public, so long as the events occur in large venues and spectators are limited to the mass gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.”
Even on a slow night, 311 Speedway would exceed those crowd figures.
“We have not been in contact,” Haight Conner wrote, “with anyone in Stokes County about 311 Speedway.”
Fulp said the track has taken safety measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Hand-sanitizing stations have been set up, and if 500 people are in the grandstand, Fulp wants to see 50 groups of 10, each group seated 6 feet apart.
“The (county) health department has talked to me,” Fulp said. “I told them, ‘Look, every person that comes in this gate is going to be screened and they’re going to sign a waiver that states they don’t have any flu-like symptoms.’ Every person that comes through this gate is going to sign a paper. And if we see anybody that looks sick, we’re not going to let them in.”
The “Ladies Night” promotion features $5 tickets for women. Adult grandstand tickets cost $15, and an adult pit pass costs $30. Each paying customer will get a wrist band only after signing a paper outlining guidelines, Fulp said.
“On our paper, we recommend gloves and we recommend a mask,” Fulp said. “We can’t make you wear those gloves and that mask. I can’t enforce that. I can’t make anyone wear a mask. But I can recommend it.”
The dirt track in Pine Hall is right on the Stokes-Rockingham county line. The state DHHS coronavirus dashboard reports those two counties have seen a combined 151 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus with two deaths as of 11 a.m. today.
Guilford and Forsyth counties, meanwhile, report 2,374 cases with 75 deaths.
“It’s a huge difference. Just huge,” Stokes commissioner Nickelston said. “Look, we’re up to 65 cases right now, and over half of them have already recovered. We’ve had no deaths. When I sit back and look at this, on the weekends I’ve been out to Lowe’s and Walmart myself, and those places are packed. … I just don’t understand: Why can you have 200-some people in a Lowe’s, but you’re restricted to 25 at an outdoor event? I really do question that. Where’s the science behind it?”
Rural counties such as Stokes — population 45,591 in 2019 — have suffered disproportionally from the economic troubles wrought by the pandemic, Nickelston said, because small businesses drive its economy.
“Look, man, a lot of people in this community benefit from this racetrack being here,” Fulp said. “All the convenience stores, all the grocery stores, the car parts places, the car builders, the engine builders all the way up to Ford Motor Company and the tire companies. … You shut a racetrack down, and it ruins that community. Especially in a rural area.
“So we’re going to race tomorrow, dude, if the Lord’s willing.”
