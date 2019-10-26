No. 8 Northern Guilford 26, Rockingham 3
Cougar Pride Stadium
Wentworth
Why the Nighthawks won
Northern Guilford’s defense played light’s out, limiting Rockingham to just 65 yards of total offense all night.
Why the Cougars lost
Since Rockingham didn’t have much success moving the football, the defense spent too much time on the field and it eventually wore them down in a game that was still within reach with the score at 13-3 early in the fourth quarter.
Stars
Northern Guilford — Sophomore running back Jordan Mcinnis scored on a rushing TD from a yard out and another on a reception from just outside of the red zone to put his team in the driver’s seat.
Rockingham — Kicker Juan Gonzalez, nailed a 37 yard field goal for the Cougars lone score of the night.
The big play
Trailing by just 10 points in the fourth quarter, Mcinnis’ reception for a score on a swing pass bumped the lead to 20-3 to basically put the game out of reach.
Three things we learned
1. A Northern Guilford team that has suffered major injuries on the offensive line as well as other key positions, continues to have bench players step up to keep the Nighthawks in the win column.
2. Rockingham’s defense played good enough to win for three quarters, but when the offense can’t get anything going, it usually adds up to a tough night.
3. The win for Northern Guilford is likely enough insurance to assure the Nighthawks a post season bid, especially given the strength of the Mid-State 3A Conference.
What they’re saying
“It’s extremely important. I’ve been saying it since last week against Person and it carried over here tonight at Rockingham – we’ve got to play like our backs are against the wall and we can’t let up. Every game is important from here on out.”
— Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford head coach
“I thought first and foremost our kids fought hard and showed a lot of heart, a lot of guts. Northern Guilford is a good football team and at the end of the day, they kind of overpowered us a little bit. We got wore down because our defense had to spend a lot of time on the field, but I felt for the most part every one of our kids played hard.”
— Brad Baker, Rockingham head coach
Records
Rockingham: 1-4, 2-7.
Northern Guilford: 3-2, 6-3.
“The way our offense is set up is amazing because teams don’t know what we are going to run. If we slam them on the line and have some success with the pass, everything just opens up for us. It just gives us more opportunities to get on the board.”
—Jordan Mcinnis, sophomore running back
Up next
Cougars: At Person, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Nighthawks: Versus Morehead, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Northern Guilford 13 0 0 13 – 26
Rockingham County 0 3 0 0 – 3
N — Jordan Mcinnis runs 1 yard for a touchdown, P.A.T. no good. 6-0, 1st, 8:09
N — Will Lenard throws 37 yard pass to Chuck Conaway for a touchdown. P.A.T. Slater Ward good. 13-0, 1st,9:23
R – Juan Gonzalez kicks 38 yard field goal. 13-3, 2nd
N – Leonard 21 yard pass to Mcinnis for a touchdown. P.A.T. Ward good. 20-3, 4th 9:52
N – Nyles Mosley ran for a 20 yard touchdown. P.A.T. no good. 26-3, 4th 2:06
