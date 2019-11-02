No. 7 Northern Guilford 36, Morehead 12
Johnny Roscoe Stadium
Greensboro
Why the Nighthawks won
Northern’s defense held Morehead’s offense to field goals in the first half and only allowed one touchdown. The Nighthawks mounted a balanced attack — rushing for 130 yards and added 223 more yards through the air.
Why the Panthers lost
A pair of pick-6’s didn’t help on a night where Morehead couldn’t consistently move the football. MHS had some success running the ball with 185 yards, but managed just 36 yards passing on a 6 of 17 attempts.
Stars
Morehead — Punter, kicker, wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back Logan Dodson. Dodson, Morehead’s jack-of-all trades, kicked a pair of field goals and ran 37 yards for the Panthers lone touchdown of the night.
Northern Guilford — Seven different players were parts of scores and the Nighthawks defense bent, but never broke.
NGHS quarterback Will Lenard connected on 22 of 25 attempts and racked up 223 yards passing.
The big play
Leonard threw a pass to Nyles Mosley who broke free and raced 41 yards to the end zone which put Northern Guilford up by two touchdowns. They never looked back.
Three things we learned
1. Northern Guilford’s stock continues to rise. If they can close out with a win at Western Alamance next week, they would close out the 2019 regular season with an 8-3 record. That would likely earn them a home playoff game.
2. Quarterback Johnny Dalton was knocked out of the game with an injury to his ribs. He was taken to the hospital for X-rays. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll be ready to go for next week’s regular season rivalry game versus Rockingham.
3. Northern Guilford is one of the hottest teams in the Mid-State 3A, winning three in a row, while the Panthers have dropped three-straight.
What they’re saying
“We were our own worst enemy on offense tonight. We have been all year and you can’t do that against good teams. You’ve got to be able to run the ball when it’s cold and it gets bad, you can’t turn it over. I thought we did some good things at times on offense. We were able to run the ball at times, but we did turn it over. The two pick-6’s for touchdowns were demoralizing.” — head coach Lin Stadler, Morehead
“We’ve been talking about that these last couple of weeks. We’ve got to come out here and take care of business. We did that against Rockingham last week and again tonight against Morehead. We are peaking at the right time and that is what I keep telling my guys — we are talking about playoff football, so we’ve just got to stay on this track and we are heading in that direction.” — head coach Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford
“My linemen were blocking good for me you know. They came in and did their job and I was able to make a move and get it into the end zone for us. . . . It’s been pretty important because we struggled a little bit in the beginning of the season, but are playing strong at the end of the year and that is what you need to do to get a good playoff spot.” — Northern Guilford running back, Nyles Mosley
Records
The Panthers: (1-5, 3-7).
Nighthawks: (4-2, 7-3).
Up next
Morehead: Rockingham, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Northern Guilford: Western Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Morehead 6 0 0 6 – 36
Northern Guilford 6 14 9 7 – 12
MHS – Logan Dodson kicks a 38 yard field goal. 3-0, First, 8:08
N – Jordan Mcinnis runs for 19 yard touchdown. P.A.T. no good. 6-3, First, 7:17
M –Dodson kicks a 21 yard field goal. 3:10 6-6, First
N – Rawshaun Pleasant runs for an 11 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Garrett Palmer good, 13-6, 10:42, second
N – Quarterback Will Leonard throws a pass to Nyles Mosley for a 41 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Palmer good. 20-6, 6:55, third
N – Northern defense forces a safety. 22-6, 7:30, third
N – Austin Flippen returns an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Palmer good. 29-6, 1:01, third
N – Jack Gooch returns interception 50 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Palmer good.36-6, 10:19, fourth
M – Dodson runs 37 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion fails. 36-12, :15, fourth
