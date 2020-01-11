WENTWORTH — Northern Guilford’s pressure defense, combined with high-octane offense, proved too powerful as the Nighthawks rolled to a big 82-49 Mid-State 3A Conference victory over Rockingham Friday night.
It was a close game initially, but Northern Guilford pulled ahead with a corner 3-point basket by senior guard Carson Lomax put the Nighthawks in the driver’s seat with a 10-7 lead in the first quarter, but a Rockingham 3-pointer by Colby Doss and Bryson Barnes, in addition to scores by Bryson Patterson and Jonathan Compton, cut it to 14-10 with just over a minute to play. NGHS countered with back-to-back scores in transition for a 18-13 advantage heading into the second period.
That momentum would carry over to the second quarter as Northern Guilford’s offense heated up from the perimeter, and several fast break scores helped their cause as well as the lead ballooned to 24 points courtesy of a Nolan Hodge 3-pointer.
Rockingham would close out the half on a high note with another Barnes 3-pointer right before the buzzer.
Still, Northern Guilford was in control with a comfortable 50-29 lead at the half.
Another 3-pointer by Patterson on the first possession of the third quarter cut it to 50-32, but NGHS heated up from the outside and their transition game blossomed as well as Northern closed out the period with a 73-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Second half highlights included a rim-rocking two-handed jam by Northern Guilford’s Nolan Hodge in the third and another breakaway dunk by Nijah Whitley in the fourth. Barnes drained a pair of 3’s for the Cougars in the fourth period, and even though Rockingham did have their highest quarter point total as compared with any other with 20, the Nighthawks offense continued to pour in on as they eventually topped 40 to initiate the running clock to put the victory on ice.
“When we play good defense like that, it creates easy baskets for us in transition and that’s what we want to do. We want to play good man-to-man defense, and we did it tonight,” said Northern Guilford head coach Kellen Parish.
Hodge had a game-high 24 including a pair of 3-pointers. He was nearly perfect from the line as well, knocking down 8 of 9 from the charity stripe. In addition, Whitely had a strong night netting 19 points.
Barnes led the Cougars with 19 points on a night where he knocked down four 3’s, Patterson added 14 and Compton had 9.
Rockingham (0-5, 2-11) will be back in action with a road trip to Mid-State 3A Conference foe Person and Northern Guilford (4-1, 5-7) will host Morehead on Jan. 17.
BOX SCORE
N 18 32 23 32 — 82
R 13 16 8 20 — 49
