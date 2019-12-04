WENTWORTH — Turnovers, and more importantly, points off turnovers, proved to be the primary culprit as Northeast Guilford notched a 58-38 road win over Mid-State 3A Conference rival Rockingham on Tuesday night. It was the first league game of the year for both teams, and early on, points were tough to come by.
After an 11 day layoff from the Lady Cougars last game, both teams seemed a little rusty to start out the night. The first points of the game didn’t clear the bottom of the net until the 5:47 mark in the first quarter, and when the horn sounded, Northeast was up 10-6.
Back-to-back buckets by Rockingham senior Kerry Nelson and junior Hope Smith near the midway point of the second period cut it to 11-10, but the Lady Rams went on another run and extended the lead to 21-12 by halftime.
Northeast Guilford kept up the pressure defensively and hit the accelerator on offense as they pushed the lead to 36-20 by the end of the third.
RCHS showed some heart and tenacity drawing a charge, causing a few turnovers and scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter, but the margin still swelled to as many as 24 points as Northeast would go on to close out the win.
The loss snapped the Lady Cougars two-game winning streak to begin the 2019-2020 season.
RCHS won the season opener 33-31 over North Stokes and followed that up with a 32-28 victory over Bartlett Yancey. Considering Rockingham is averaging just over 34 points a game offensively, it’s definitely a point of concern, especially considering RCHS doesn’t have a true go-to scorer as they have had in recent years.
Nelson was the only Lady Cougars player to score in double figures, but freshman Kaylin Newman showed promise as a scoring threat knocking down a pair of 3-point baskets.
“We had a couple of nail-biters early on, which is good for us, but we are a young team and Northeast is a good basketball team. Asia Pearley and Nadia Carter, they are good ball players. Pearley can do just about anything she wants to do. She can shoot it from a few different places on the floor and they get after it on defense. This is our first conference game and historically the Mid-State 3A is a good conference, so it’s one of those things that with some of the young girls, we didn’t really know what to expect coming in. I can tell them all I want to, but until you live it, it’s one of those things. Northeast did a lot of good things, but we couldn’t buy a basket early on. But you are going to have nights like that and hopefully we are going to be able to come back and do something different,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.
Wall said not having that guaranteed double figure producer at this point, especially considering his teams youth, is just part of the process of maintaining a solid program. Players come and go, and that’s just a fact of life in a new season for any coach.
“A friend mine here at Rockingham is fond of saying, all you’ve got, is all you need. All we’ve got is to try to do what we can with what we have, and I’m one hundred percent proud of all my girls. They work their tails off every single day. I’m always looking forward to practices because of the way that they work — it makes my week,” Wall said.
RCHS will be back in action with a home game versus Bartlett Yancey at 6 p.m. on Friday night.
BOX SCORE
N 10 11 15 22 58
R 6 12 8 18 38
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.