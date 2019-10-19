No. 4 Northeast Guilford 49
Morehead 21
Bill Bookout Stadium
McLeansville
Why Rams won
A punishing running game with great skill position play and domination on the offensive line continuously kept the chains moving. Northeast Guilford had 526 total yards, including 414 on the ground on 56 attempts.
Why Panthers lost
Morehead couldn’t run or pass the ball with any consistency on a night when special teams play kept the score from getting ugly. The Panthers were held to just 88 yards of total offense.
Stars
Northeast Guilford — Sophomore running back Trevon Hester had 186 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Morehead — Junior J.Q. Cannon returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, one from 75 yards out and the second from 80.
The turning point
After giving up the Cannon touchdown on the opening play of the game, Northeast strung together a lengthy drive to take the lead. Moments later, the Rams recovered a fumble and scored again for the 15-7 lead. It was a 15 point swing in just two minutes and 22 seconds. NEG never trailed again.
Three things we learned
1. For the last several years the Mid-State 3A Conference has been consistently led by two teams – Eastern and Western Alamance. With the recent success of the 6-2 Rams, it’s turned into a three horse race down the stretch for a regular season league title and bragging rights.
2. Despite Morehead’s sub .500 3-5 record, they have already locked up a post season bid courtesy of their head-to-head win over fellow 2A member McMichael in the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference. But if the Panthers can’t pick up a couple of more wins with just three games remaining, they may be looking at a four hour-plus bus trip to the mountains or the coast where they will likely face a tough opponent in the first round.
3. Offensive possession was a key factor in Northeast’s win. They ran 71 plays as compared to just 26 by Morehead. It’s tough to score when your offense can’t get on the field.
What they’re saying
“Well just simply working to get better. You know tonight we gave up those three touchdowns. Special teams, you can’t give up two kickoff returns for touchdowns, but we’ve just got to keep improving each week and try to build some momentum going into the playoffs.”
Northeast Guilford head coach Earl Bates
“Their offense is a meat grinder. I told coach Bates that the only team that has stopped them has been them. They fumbled three times in the first quarter at Eastern Alamance and still moved the ball at will. I knew it was going to be tough to stop them. You’ve to do something with the ball when you have it and I don’t think we had it 20 plays in the first half. We looked better in the second half, but they are a physical football team. They were stronger than we were and sometimes that happens in football. I don’t know if anybody runs it better than they do. They are going to be a good team in the playoffs.”
Morehead head coach Lin Stadler
Records
Panthers: (1-3, 3-5)
Rams: (3-1, 6-2)
Up next
Morehead: versus Eastern Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Northeast Guilford: versus Western Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Earl, I’ll stop short of calling him an offensive genius, but if you don’t read guards against his offense, you are going to be in trouble and what he’ll do is he’ll show that sweep action, but he’ll pull his guards the other way and he’ll catching you looking in the backfield. It’s eye candy. For us to have success, we have to do a lot of moving and they caught us a couple of times blitzing looking in the backfield. Everything is based off of power and if you can do that well, then you can do some good things off of it and that’s what they do.”
Stadler
Scoring summary
Northeast Guilford 15 7 13 14 – 49
Morehead 7 6 8 0 – 21
M – J.Q. Cannon returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Logan Dodson good. 7-0, 1st, 11:50
N – Quarterback Justin Wilson throws 1 yard touchdown pass to Joshua Butler-Garner. Pass from Wilson to Jaikel Thompson for 2-point conversion. 8-7, 1st, 3:25
N – Zeke Nicholson runs 25 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Steven Friel good. 15-7, 1st, 1:03
N – Trevor Hester runs 4 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Friel good. 22-7, 2nd 4:25
M – Cannon returns kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion fails. 22-13, 2nd 4:12
N – Nicholson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good. 28-13, 3rd 9:46
N – Wilson throws 50 yard touchdown to Kobie Perez. P.A.T. Friel good. 35-13, 3rd 3:04
M – Johnny Dalton throws 39 touchdown to Jeremiah Bridges. 2-point run by Cannon. 35-21, third 1:10
N – Wilson runs for 1 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Friel good. 41-21, 4th 10:05
N – Hester runs for 13 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Friel good. 49-21, 4th 3:17
