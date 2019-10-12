Northeast Guilford 58
Rockingham 0
Cougar Pride Stadium
Wentworth
Why the Rams won
An inability to keep the chains moving and too many turnovers gave Northeast Guilford opportunities which they continually cashed in on.
Why the Cougars lost
Last week, Rockingham had a great and successful mix of the run and the pass going. That wasn’t the case against a very tough, playoff ready Northeast Guilford team.
Three things we learned
1. It’s been a season of yin and yang so far for the Cougars and it won’t be easy to secure a post season bid with several big games to go down the stretch in the Mid-State 3A Conference race, but it is not out of the realm of possibilities if they can pull off a strong finish.
2. Northeast is looking like a real deal team, just a half game back at 2-1 in league play behind Eastern and Western Alamance at 3-0.
3. Rockingham head coach Brad Baker says regardless of wins, losses, records or anything – his team still has a lot to play for despite being underdogs in several of the last remaining Mid-State 3A Conference games.
What they’re saying
“Nothing really went right tonight . . . I told them before the game that it was a heavy weight fight and I told them at halftime that if you look at the score obviously you know we are losing. We can either throw in the towel and get beat up or we can rally and fight as hard as we can and see what happens. Our kids they never gave up. I felt like they played hard all four quarters. I told them after the game that I still believe in them and I still believe in what we are doing and what we are trying to accomplish.”
Rockingham head coach Brad Baker
Records
Northeast Guilford: 2-1, 5-2
Rockingham: 1-2, 2-5
Up next
Rams: versus Morehead, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cougars: versus Eastern Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Box Score
Northeast Guilford 30 7 14 7 – 58
Rockingham 0 0 0 0 – 0
