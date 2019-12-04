WENTWORTH – Balanced scoring and intense defense, which forced multiple turnovers that led to offense, proved to be the difference in Northeast Guilford’s 72-54 win over Mid-State 3A Conference rival Rockingham on Tuesday night.
Northeast came out strong racing to a 7-0 lead, and the defensive pressure utilizing the full-court press combined with the trap, allowed the Rams to close out the opening period with a 14-4 lead.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as NEGH pulled out front 21-4 with five minutes remaining.
Although the Cougars did manage to cut down on the turnovers that plagued them during the first quarter in the second, and generate more offense with 14 points as compared to just 4 in the first, Northeast was in a grove as they closed out the half with a 31-18 advantage.
To open up the third quarter, Rockingham cut it to 9 points on three occasions, and then the action really heated up as the Cougars cut the Rams lead all the way down to 45-41 with under a minute to play. But a late pair of 3-pointers helped extend the Northeast lead back to 51-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rams outscored Rockingham 21-13 in the final period to put the win on ice.
“We changed our press break a little bit at halftime and made some adjustments to handle that and they went to man-to-man and that made things a little bit simpler for us. But we switched up our defense – we went to a 1-3-1 and they didn’t know what to do with it. We played it very well. We were down 18 at 1 point in the first half and cut it to 12 by halftime, then cut it to 4 early in the fourth quarter, but we just ran out of gas. By the time we cut it to 4, we had people dragging on the floor and I had some foul trouble with the one’s I had left. That was the difference. They started pulling back away after that,” RCHS head coach Adrian Doss said.
Northeast Guilford had four players score in double figures and nine players scored at least 1 point during the game.
Senior point guard Damir Swain led the Rams with 16 points, including a pair of 3’s.
Junior Rashaad Williamson got hot late, scoring 10 of his 13 in the fourth period to help Northeast pull away down the stretch. Senior Tyric Herbin added 11 points, senior Traveon Guinyard chipped in 10 more and senior Zeke Nicholson knocked down three 3-pointers.
Cougars senior Adam Stallings led Rockingham offensively scoring 16 and hitting 12 of 16 free throws while sophomore guard Jonathan Compton showed his potential scoring 13 points.
It was the third-consecutive loss for the Cougars while the Rams have clawed their way back up to .500 at 2-2 overall. Rockingham dropped the season opener to North Stokes 56-40 followed by a 68-32 loss to Bartlett Yancey on Nov. 22.
A lot of the Cougars early struggles can be attributed to youth. Rockingham only has three returning players from last season, three seniors and they lost their top three leading scorers from last season in Jake Miller, Hampton Mariotti and Alex Puffenberger to graduation.
“I don’t think we are going to have one or two step into that (scoring) role. I think we are going to have to spread the wealth. We don’t have those consistent scorers right now. They aren’t there. Our free throws didn’t fall tonight and we had 25 turnovers in the first half and we were 4 for 9 from the foul line. You’ve got to make your free throws and you’ve got to take care of the basketball. I think if we can spread the wealth on the scoring a little bit, I think we will be fine, but we are young . . . three games in, we’ve struggled a lot, and we are just trying to get used to the speed of the game and the physicality of the game. It’s a learning curve,” Doss said.
The Cougars will get back in action on Friday night with non conference foe Bartlett Yancey comes to town with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
N 15 16 20 21 72
R 4 14 23 13 54
