Rockingham senior Bryson Barnes pulls goes up for a put back bucket in the Cougars 66-42 loss to North Stokes Vikings Thursday night.

 BY JIM SANDS jsands@rockinghamnow.com

DANBURY — North Stokes made their intentions clear early as they held Rockingham scoreless in the opening period and eventually cruised to a 66-42 victory Thursday night.

Multiple turnovers in the first quarter led to fast break points as the Vikings took a 19-0 lead heading into the second period of play.

Rockingham junior Mason McDow finally broke the scoring drought on the Cougars first possession of the second quarter, and although they did fair much better offensively, North Stokes took a 20 point 33-13 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The Vikings didn’t let up after the break as they continued to press, run and score as the lead ballooned to as many as 31 points with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter.

Rockingham did go on a run to get it to under 20 points at around the midway point of the fourth period. During that stretch, one of the bright spots for the Cougars on the night was the hot shooting hand of sophomore Jonathan Compton who scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half including four 3-point baskets.

Ben Chesnet had a game-high 23 points, Mason Manuel added 14 and Christian Shemo chipped in 9 more to pace the Vikings scoring.

The victory for North Stokes (9-2) marked a sweep of the out of conference series.

The Vikings won the first matchup 56-40 on Nov. 20 in the regular season opener.

Rockingham (1-9) will be back in action with a home game on Friday versus cross-town rival Reidsville followed by road trip to Eastern Alamance on Tuesday with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.

BOX SCORE

N 19 4 20 13 66

R 0 13 12 17 42

Contact Jim Sands at 336-314-1058 or on Twitter @jimsandsRCN.  

