North Carolina's Sam Howell (No. 7) looks to pass against Miami during the second quarter in UNC’s 28-25 win over Miami on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

 CHRIS SEWARD / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was named Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback and Rookie of the Week, while junior Tomon Fox earned defensive lineman of the week honors, the league announced on Monday.

Howell, who staged a fourth-quarter comeback for the second successive week to lead North Carolina to a 28-25 win over Miami, earns the conference rookie of the week award for the second time in as many weeks.

The Monroe, N.C., native completed 16 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two TDS and no turnovers. He connected with Dazz Newsome on a 10-yard game-winning touchdown with 1:01 remaining in the game. Howell also hauled in his first career reception that went for 18 yards off a pass from wide receiver Dyami Brown.

Fox had a career-high three sacks for 16 yards and had six total tackles in the win over Miami. Fox is the first Tar Heel with at least three sacks in a game since Kareem Martin had 3.5 against Pittsburgh on Nov. 16, 2013.

Also announced on Monday, UNC will host Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on the Regional Sports Network.

