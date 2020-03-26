MAYODAN — McMichael senior Sadie Nester recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball and continue her education at Methodist University following her high school graduation this spring.
The speedy and versatile guard developed a reputation as one of the better perimeter shooters in the loaded Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference this past season.
“She’s got a good stroke, a natural shot and has the ability to stop and pop on the run off one or two dribbles. She also has the ability to take it into the paint, has excellent ball handling skills and plays solid defensive. She’s got a great all-around game and always finds a way to get her teammates involved as well – a very unselfish player,” said McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers.
Nester led the Lady Phoenix offensively, averaging 13.3 points per game, but showed on many occasions the ability to score 20 or more.
Luegers said Nester was a big part of the reason the Lady Phoenix was able to help turn the program around this past season. In her junior year, McMichael was 0-21, but in Nester’s senior season, they closed out with a 11-13 record and made it to the post season. In addition, the Lady Phoenix were competitive night in and night out and Luegers said her leadership helped pave the way for the turnaround.
“She’s actually the first girl that I’ve coached that is going to get a chance to play college basketball. I’ve had some other girls that went on to play other sports, but she’s the first one I’ve had to play basketball and it couldn’t have happened to a better girl. She’s a super-hard worker, coachable and great both on and off of the court,” said Luegers.
