CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Board of Directors concluded its winter meeting in the first week of December with several policy changes taking place. Of note the Board of Directors approved a request for the drafting of a ballot for a membership vote on an amendment to Bylaw IV of the Articles and Bylaws that governs classification. Full language of the proposal will be drafted an approved by the Board of Directors prior to a membership vote during the spring semester.
“The Board of Directors worked hard over the course of this meeting to discuss pressing issues within the Association. They accomplished the critical task of defining next steps in the realignment process while also dealing with pertinent agenda items to improve the experience, inclusion, and health and safety of student athletes,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker noted.
Other decisions and action items from the Board of Directors meeting will be made available to the membership over the coming weeks when the full minutes are posted and emailed to the membership.
Other agenda items of note included:
• Approval of the Sports Calendar for 2020-2021
• Approval a joint venture between the NCHSAA and Special Olympics of North Carolina to add a part-time coordinator position for Unified Track programs
• Changes to the men’s golf state tournament qualification method
• Approval an addition of a monetary fine for failing to provide appropriate athletic event medical care requirement(s)
• Adoption of a regulation to require a game day administrator be designated for all 7-on-7 events
