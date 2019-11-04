Saturday, Nov. 2

Burlington

1A Championship Final Results

No. 1 PIne Lake Prep (15-0) def. No. 1 Franklin Academy (17-1) 7-2

Singles Matches

No. 1 - Andersen Schubert (PLP, So.) def. Anisah Sison (FA, So.) 6-3, 6-0

No. 2 - Haley Frye (PLP, Sr.) def. Abby Armistead (FA, So.) 6-7 (7-4), 6-1, [10-6]

No. 3 - Helen Brockmann (FA, Fr.) def. Kaley Patel (PLP, Fr.) 2-6, 6-2, [10-1]

No. 4 - Sadie Schubert (PLP, Fr.) def. Sydney Sibillia (FA, Jr.) 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 - Sophia Taffet (PLP, So.) def. Isabelle Murphy (FA, So.) 6-2, 6-0

No. 6 - Kali Sibillia (PLP, Jr.) def. Salem Matheson (PLP, Sr.) 4-6, 6-2, [10-6]

Doubles Matches

No. 1 - A. Schubert & H. Frye (PLP) def. A. Sison & A. Armistead 7-2

No. 2 - K. Patel & S. Taffet (PLP) def. A. Stephan & S. Sibillia 8-2

No. 3 - S. Schubert & Lexie Mayer (PLP) def. H. Brockmann & I. Murphy 7-2

MVP - Haley Frye (Pine Lake Prep) | Sportsmanship - Abby Armistead (FA) & Salem Matheson (PLP)

2A Championship Finals Results

No. 1 Hendersonville (19-0) def. No. 1 NC School Of Science & Math (14-1) 5-4

Singles Matches

No. 1 - McCollough Perry (HEN, Jr.) def. Rindha Sudhini (NCSSM, Jr.) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 - Nithya Sampath (NCSSM, Sr.) def. Lindsay Bull (HEN, So.) 2-6, 7-5, [10-8]

No. 3 - Arianna Dwomoh (NCSSM, Sr.) def. Olivia Pursley (HEN, Fr.) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3), [10-7]

No. 4 - Anna Trace (HEN, So.) def. Rose Wang (NCSSM, Sr.) 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 - Melissa Du (NCSSM, ) def. Celia Donaldson (HEN, Sr.) 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 - Essie Acquah (NCSSM, Jr.) def. Anne Jones (HEN, So.) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles Matches

No. 1 - M. Perry & L. Bull (HEN) def. R. Sudhini & N. Sampath (NCSSM) 8-4

No. 2 - O. Pursley & A. Trace (HEN) def. A. Dwomoh & R. Wang (NCSSM) 8-5

No. 3 - C. Donaldson & A. Jones (HEN) def. M. Du & E. Acquah (NCSSM) 8-4

MVP - Anna Trace (Hendersonville) | Sportsmanship - Rose Wang (NCSSM) & Holly Obermiller (HEN)

3A Championship Finals Results

No. 1 CHarlotte Catholic (21-0) def. No. 1 New Hanover (21-1) 5-1

Singles Matches

No. 1 - Rose Kenny (CC, Sr.) def. Peyton Philemon (NH, Fr.) 6-0, 6-4

No. 2 - Maggie Gehrig (CC, So.) def. Mary Davis Thompson (NH, Jr.) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 - Ava Tan (CC, So.) def. Frances Coleman (NH, Sr.) 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 - Domenica Merino (CC, Jr.) def. Mary Archer Boyd (NH, Sr.) 6-3, 6-0

No. 5 - Caroline Prendiville (CC, Sr.) def. Sara Frances Butler (NH, So.) 6-4, 6-0

No. 6 - Ann McBryde Barker (NH, Sr.) def. Ella Sixbury (CC, Fr.) 6-3, 6-2

MVP - Dominica Merino (Charlotte Catholic) | Sportsmanship - Caroline Prendiville (CC) & Frances Coleman (NH)

4A Championship Finals Results

No. 1 Green Hope (20-0) def. No. 1 Hough (13-2) 5-2

Singles Matches

No. 1 - Katie Andrieni (GH, Sr.) def. Oriana Espinoza (HOUGH, So.) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Anna Rico (GH, Sr.) def. Jessica Brannon (HOUGH, So.) 4-6, 6-0, [10-8]

No. 3 - Reilly Major (GH, Sr.) def. Valentina Jimenez (HOUGH, Jr.) 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 - Virginia Jimenez (HOUGH, Jr.) def. Alka Tomar (GH, Sr.) 2-6, 6-3, [10-7]

No. 5 - Emily Ramanta (HOUGH, Sr.) def. Srishti Ekkad (GH, So.) 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), [10-7]

No. 6 - Nicole Crouse (GH, Jr.) def. Layla Kueffner (HOUGH, Fr.) 6-3, 6-4

Double Matches

No. 1 - K. Andrieni & A. Tomar (GH) vs. O. Espinoza & J. Brannon (HOUGH) DNF

No. 2 - A. Rico & R. Major (GH) def. Va. Jimenez & Vi. Jimenez (HOUGH) 8-1

No. 3 - S. Ekkad & N. Crouse (GH) vs. E. Ramanata & L. Kueffner (HOUGH) DNF

MVP - Anna Rico (Green Hope) | Sportsmanship - Alka Tomar (GH) & Emiliy Ramanata (Hough)

