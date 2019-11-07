CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finalized and released the playoff brackets for the 2019 volleyball championships. The tournament will have four classifications of play with six playoff rounds each. The 4A bracket will field 48 teams each with 1A, 2A and 3A brackets fielding 64 teams each.
Play began with games at the higher seed through the first five rounds beginning with first round contests on Oct. 26. The second round matches were played on Oct. 29 and the third on Oct. 31. Fourth round games were played Nov. 2 and the regional finals on Nov. 5.
The state championship matches will be contested on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Fayetteville State University’s Capel Arena. Play is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Tickets to the championships are $10 at the door, or digital tickets can be purchased in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan.
NFHS Network will carry all four championship matches this year. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can pay $10.99 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on upcoming events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com. Live video of all four championship games available on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSNetwork.com/NCHSAA
1A Volleyball State Championship
Saturday, Nov. 9 at Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Falls Lake Academy (26-3) vs. No. 2 East Surry (28-3)
2A Volleyball State Championship
Saturday, Nov. 9 at Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Ayden-Grifton (22-5) vs. No. 1 Fred T. Foard (31-1) Falls Lake Academy is the defending 1A champion in their second state title match. East Surry is in their second state championship match, first since runner-up finish in 2014 when they fell to Princeton in five sets. Ayden-Grifton is in their first state championship match. Foard is in their seventh state title match and has won their previous six appearances. Most recent trip was the 3A 2005 final.
3A Volleyball State Championship
Saturday, Nov. 9 at Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, 12 p.m.
No. 1 Chapel Hill (26-1) vs. No. 2 West Henderson (30-6) Chapel Hill is making their sixth appearance in a state championship match, and first since 2017. They are 2-3 in those previous appearances with title wins in 1994 (4A) and 2003 (4A). West Henderson is in their 10th state championship match. They have won five previous titles, 1989 (3A), 1990 (3A), 2003 (2A), 2004 (2A), & 2008 (2A). Their most recent appearance came in the 3A championship in 2009 when they lost to Cardinal Gibbons.
4A Volleyball State Championship
Saturday, Nov. 9 at Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Green Hope (26-2) vs. No. 8 Ardrey Kell(25-5) Green Hope is in their fourth state championship Match after beating Panther Creek last year, Hough in 2017 and Reagan in 2016. Sydney Dowler was the M.V.P. of all three championship matches won by the Falcons Ardrey Kell is in their third state championship match. They have one championship win in their first two appearances (2012, 4A).
