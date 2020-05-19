CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently announced the recipient of the 2020 Special Contributor Award. The NCHSAA annually recognizes a foundation, company, or individual for significant and unique contributions to the association with the special contributor award.
This year’s recipient is Musco Sports Lighting. Musco partnered with the NCHSAA in the early 1990’s as a corporate partner but has done so much more beyond supporting the regional and annual meetings over the past several decades. Musco and its representatives have always put the safety of the student athlete first.
For years, Musco representatives have offered and provided lighting system assessments and analyses of member schools’ facilities, free-of-charge, to aid schools in determining whether their lighting systems meet the minimum recommended lighting standards. Sub-standard lighting on a field, court, or in a gymnasium can be a serious liability issue for a school and/or school system and Musco has worked successfully with schools/school systems to create safe playing and viewing environments.
“We are deeply appreciative of the commitment and partnership Musco has given the association over many years,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “The friendship and dedicated efforts of Mike Limpach and his teammates, Dina Neely, the ‘Light Lady’, and Brad Marolf are truly impactful for our schools and student-athletes. Our member schools and this Association are stronger because of the tremendous contributions of teammates like Musco.”
