As stated by the governor, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been in communication with the Department of Health and Human Services concerning the next steps for a return to athletic activities across the state. Since they have not yet had an opportunity to discuss the guidelines mentioned by the Governor and Dr. Cohen with a broader audience in the NCHSAA membership, they will spend the next several days discussing options, opportunities and best practices for resuming activity with the board of directors and sports medicine advisory committee, in addition to other stakeholder groups such as principals, athletic director, coaches groups, etc. These conversations will help determine a more specific and detailed path forward.
To provide better information to the media relative to NCHSAA plans moving towards athletic activity resumption, the NCHSAA has scheduled a Zoom press briefing session on Tuesday, May 26 at 4 p.m. Commissioner Que Tucker will be available at that time to answer questions and provide an update on NCHSAA plans based on the DHHS guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.