Fourth Round

Saturday, Nov. 16

1A

No. 1 Franklin Academy 3, No. 13 Rosewood 0

No. 5 Christ the King2

No. 8 Community School of Davidson 1

2A

No. 5 Dixon 4, No. 1 Ledford 2

No. 1 East Lincoln 6, No. 4 Shelby 3

No. 2 Hibriten 1, No. 3 Forest Hill 0

3A

No. 1 Charlotte Catholic 2, No. 12 Hickory 0

No. 3 Williams 1, No. 2 Chapel Hill 0

No. 2 Concord 2, No. 6 Watauga 0

4A

No. 1 Holly Springs 5, No. 4 South Mecklenberg 0

No. 2 Wake Forest 1, No. 6 Hogard 0

No. 3 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 2 Myers Park 1

