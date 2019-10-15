CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2019 dual team state championships in women’s tennis. The championships will be contested with 24 teams in the 1A championship Field and 32 teams in the 2A, 3A and 4A brackets.
First round matches are scheduled to be completed on or before Oct. 16, second round by Oct. 22, third round by Oct. 28, and the regional finals on or before Oct. 30. State championship matches are scheduled for the Burlington Tennis Center on Saturday, Nov. 2 and play will begin at 9:30 a.m.
2019 1A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings
EAST
East Carteret (11-4), BYE
Chatham Charter (8-5) at Riverside-Martin (6-10)
John A. Holmes (11-4), BYE
Research Triangle (7-7) at East Columbus (9-2)
Warren County (3-5), BYE
Jones Senior (3-4) at Franklin Academy (13-0)
Raleigh Charter (11-1), BYE
Lejeune (5-7) at Rosewood (3-10)
WEST
Gray Stone Day (18-0), BYE
North Stanly (13-4) at Mount Airy (13-4)
Lincoln Charter (11-0), BYE
Highland Tech (8-4) at Pine Lake Prep (10-0)
Polk County (9-4), BYE
Thomas Jefferson (6-2) at Chatham Central (16-3-1)
Bishop McGuinness (13-1), BYE
East Surry (12-4) at East Wilkes (16-1)
2019 2A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings
EAST
North Johnston (16-4) at Clinton (15-1)
Carrboro (8-4) at Greene Central (16-0)
First Flight (8-2) at West Bladen (11-2)
Beddingfield (10-5) at Croatan (17-0)
East Duplin (9-5) at NC School of Science & Math (10-0)
McMichael (3-5) at Wheatmore (15-2-1)
Goldsboro (13-2) at Durham School of the Arts (14-2)
South Columbus (9-3) at Bunn (11-0)
WEST
Oak Grove (11-2) at Mount Pleasant (6-7)
North Davidson (11-4) at Forbush (13-3)
West Stokes (11-6) at West Wilkes (12-2)
Burns (7-3) at Salisbury (12-0)
South Point (11-2) at Fred T. Foard (14-0)
Lake Norman Charter (9-3) at Owen (9-5)
Draughn (8-4) at Hendersonville (14-0)
Pisgah (12-3) at Maiden (9-3)
2019 3A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings
EAST
J.H. Rose (11-2) at Fike (14-1)
Cape Fear (12-1) at Clayton (13-2)
Cleveland (9-6) at Jacksonville (11-2)
Rocky Mount (12-2) at New Hanover (17-0)
Rockingham County (11-2) at East Chapel Hill (13-2)
Triton (10-2) at Eastern Alamance (10-0)
Northern Guilford (6-4) at Terry Sanford (11-1)
Chapel Hill (13-3) at Union Pines (11-0-1)
WEST
Southern Alamance (11-6) at Jesse Carson (15-0)
Concord (8-5) at Southwest Guilford (11-3)
South Iredell (11-4) at Cox Mill (11-2)
Montgomery Central (9-2) at Walter M. Williams (12-1)
Stuart Cramer (7-5) at Watauga (9-0)
Weddington (16-2) at T.C. Roberson (16-0)
West Henderson (16-3) at Forestview (12-0)
Asheville (12-4) at Charlotte Catholic (16-0)
2019 4A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings
EAST
New Bern (7-8) at Rolesville (9-1)
Apex Friendship (8-4) at Broughton (12-0)
Wakefield (9-3) at Pine Forest (7-6)
Cardinal Gibbons (17-3) at Hoggard (13-2)
Green Level (10-5) at Apex (13-1)
Jack Britt (8-2) at Panther Creek (13-3)
Holly Springs (10-3) at Green Hope (15-0)
Enloe (9-5) at Pinecrest (14-2)
WEST
West Forsyth (12-2) at Hough (9-1)
R.J. Reynolds (12-5) at Page (10-1)
Northwest Guilford (9-4) at Lake Norman (10-2)
Mooresville (6-5) at Reagan (12-0)
Porter Ridge (11-2) at South Caldwell (8-3)
Providence (8-5) at Myers Park (11-0)
Independence (8-3) at South Mecklenburg (8-6)
Hickory Ridge (6-5) at Ardrey Kell (13-1)
